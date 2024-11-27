Marc Marquez reveals psychological renaissance of 2024 MotoGP season

“One year ago, I had a lot of question marks in my mind, I had many doubts…”

Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez was close to calling it quits on motorcycle racing in 2023, but a switch to more competitive machinery revived his desire to continue competing.

After winning six MotoGP titles in seven seasons, Marquez encountered persistent injury problems between 2020–2022, and in the periods where he could race he found the Honda RC213V he’d piloted since 2013 to be in continual decline compared to its rivals.

A switch to the satellite Gresini team in 2024, and to year-old Ducati machinery, saw Marquez return to competitiveness, podium contention, and ultimately the top step of the podium.

“For me, the move I did last year has already been a success, because, if not, this year I would announce my retirement,” Marquez affirmed when speaking to MotoGP.com.

“One year ago, I had a lot of question marks in my mind, I had many doubts. Then, after one year, all these doubts disappear and I come back in a competitive level.

“We will not say the level of 2019, we will say in a competitive level that is enough to continue pushing, to continue working, and especially to have that special spirit of MotoGP.

“We taste again that victory, that podium, that special intensity that, when you’re fighting on the top, is different.”

Marquez explained that the time he spent without winning — having won so much since he entered the premier class in 2013, and even further back to 2010 when he started winning in the 125cc class — meant that he was able to change his perspective on success in MotoGP.

“When you are a long time without that [winning] feeling, then you start to forget,” he said.

“But, when you feel it again, after the victory in Aragon and Misano, you want more. It’s like a drug, you want more, and more, and more.

“I enjoyed [twice as much], because in the past victories were normal, and now we understand that victories are not the normal thing.

“Victories give to you a lot of confidence. It’s something that, after three or four years struggling a lot, four surgeries in the arm, and after not getting good results, you start to lose confidence, you start to have question marks: ‘Is it the bike, is it me, is it my physical condition?’

“Step-by-step you need to answer those questions, and rebuild that confidence with some podiums, good races, pole positions, Sprint victories, and then main race victories was super-important.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Honda factory riders wrap up 2024 with Jerez private test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 MotoGP underdog sets bullish target of reaching Marquez/Bagnaia level
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez reveals psychological renaissance of 2024 MotoGP season
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton could face “mixed emotions” if he leaves Mercedes with another victory
Lewis HAMILTON
Lewis HAMILTON
WSBK
News
2h ago
Marco Melandri gives verdict on what makes Toprak Razgatlioglu “special”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari deny failed F1 mid-season upgrade will cost them title in 2024
Ferrari
Ferrari
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aprilia boss warns ‘don’t underestimate’ one MotoGP rookie’s development value
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko questions “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
5h ago
Jenson Button expects to see ‘a different Lando Norris’ after Max Verstappen fight
Lando Norris
Lando Norris