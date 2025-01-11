Jorge Martin ally admits Ducati choosing Marc Marquez is “understandable”

A close ally of Jorge Martin has conceded that Ducati’s decision to pick Marc Marquez is “understandable”.

The factory Ducati team opted to overlook Martin, who eventually became MotoGP champion, last year.

It means the champion will instead ride rival machinery for Aprilia, while Marquez steps into the factory Ducati squad.

"It was a difficult moment for him,” Pramac sporting director Fonsi Nieto told Europa Press about Martin’s snub.

“I always say that Jorge has had three difficult moments in his MotoGP career: the crash in Portugal, which completely broke him and he even thought about retiring; the election of Enea Bastianini; and the election of Marquez.

“I think those have been the most difficult points and he has known how to overcome this and take it as motivation, and it is not always that easy.

"Ducati is right now in a moment of glory and they will continue to fight to win. But, of course, it has not been easy for them to decide to lose a rider like Jorge, world champion.

“But we are talking about Marc Marquez, eight times world champion, with a big pull. It may even be understandable that they chose Marquez.

“With Marc you always have to count because he is one of the best riders in history.

“Since he stepped on a circuit in the championship, you can count on him for the title, always.

“It will be a good fight between Pecco Bagnaia and him, with the Ducati.

“I hope Jorge is also fighting with them.”

Pramac’s Nieto saw Martin topple Bagnaia, the factory Ducati’s star man and reigning champion, as an independent team rider.

“To beat a monster like Ducati on a one-to-one basis in this way has been something spectacular,” Nieto said.

“It has more merit to have achieved it as a satellite team.

“At Ducati, they are the factory, there are many more people working.

“But we were better, more united, believing that we could win the championship from winter training.”