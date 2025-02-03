Jack Miller: Yamaha “leaving no stone unturned” with 2025 MotoGP bike

Australian praises Yamaha’s winter work ahead of new season

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller says Yamaha is “leaving no stone unturned” with the development of its 2025 MotoGP bike as pre-season testing begins.

The Australian returns to the Pramac fold in 2025 after two difficult years with the factory KTM squad, and will ride Yamaha machinery for the first time in his career.

Miller, who has already been on track this week at the Sepang shakedown, comes to the Yamaha project “in a building process” but is confident in the work its engineers have been doing over the winter.

“I believe the guys have been working extremely hard from our test in Barcelona at the end of last season to where we are now,” he told Sport TV.

“And I believe we’re in the building process, so for sure I think there are a lot of hard-work days ahead.

“But fortunately for us we have extra days to test and we have no shortage of parts coming from Yamaha.

“They are leaving no stone unturned to try to get the M1 back to where it belongs at the front.”

Miller says riding for Yamaha is “a massive honour” having been a fan of the brand as a child, and is also keen to “do those people proud who have taken a chance” on him.

At one stage last year, Miller’s MotoGP career looked over before a seat at the Pramac squad became available in the summer.

“Looking forward to it,” he said.

“A new challenge, trying to learn a new bike.

“So, looking forward to that and I mean working back with the Pramac team it feels like a homecoming for me, very welcoming.

“Looking forward to doing those people proud who have taken a chance or a gamble on me.

“Working with Yamaha is such a pleasure, [it’s] such a massive company, I was a massive fan of it growing up and being able to ride the M1 now is a massive honour for me.

“I look forward to being a small chunk in the success story of Yamaha going forward.”

The first official pre-season test begins this week and runs from 5-7 February in Malaysia, before two final days of running in Thailand on 12-13 February.

As a concession manufacturer, Yamaha will be able to test freely during the season with its races riders.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

