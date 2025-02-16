Valentino Rossi shares personal details of fatherhood and marriage

Valentino Rossi discusses his home life

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi has offered a rare glimpse into his personal life after becoming a father for the second time.

The MotoGP legend and his partner Francesca welcomed Giulietta in January, after their first daughter Gabriella.

Rossi was cheekily questioned about when he will marry the mother of his children.

“For a couple, having children is a more important step than marriage,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“However, at the point we are at, we might as well get married.

“At a friend's wedding, the grown-up children brought the rings to the altar. Beautiful. That's how I'd like it.

“I'm saying this to buy time: it's a long time coming for Gabriella to be able to do something like this.”

Rossi reflected on his own parents, Graziano and Stefania.

“Mine is a very particular father but I only have good memories,” he said.

“He taught me how to approach life, sport, he made me laugh, I've always liked him."

And on his mother: “She raised me, she is a point of reference, we are neighbors.

“When Franci was pregnant I told her, jokingly: as soon as the baby is born we'll give her to you for two or three years and then we'll come and take her back.

“But she has her own things to do and I understood the great power that grandmothers have. They form the grandmothers' lobby. Very powerful for those with young children."

Rossi gave an insight into how his life looks now, aged 45, with his MotoGP career more than three years in the past.

His new daily routine: “Milk and biscuits for Giulietta at 7.50am.

“Now that Gabriella has arrived she is a little jealous, she wants Francesca to take her to nursery school. I try to convince her, come on, come with me. Nope.

“It's not that I mind because then I can go back to bed for a bit, given that the nights with a newborn are quite a circus.

“Then office, training. Evening: at home, having dinner with friends."

In typical Rossi fashion, he quipped: “I thought it was more difficult to be a dad!

“With two daughters it becomes more complicated. At the beginning it's simple because newborns, apart from not sleeping at night, don't expect anything at all. You have to do the running-in.

“I had cooked spaghetti for Giulietta, I had left them like this, long. Francesca has arrived: but no, you have to cut them, otherwise how will she do it?”

Valentino Rossi shares personal details of fatherhood and marriage
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi shares personal details of fatherhood and marriage
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
Sir Jackie Stewart’s verdict on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s chances
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
4h ago
Injured Jorge Martin faces “huge challenge” - “I know something about it…”
Jorge Martin
F1 News
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas and George Russell have laughed off infamous Imola 2021 crash
The aftermath of Bottas and Russell's Imola crash
MotoGP News
6h ago
Finger pointed at “the most impressive rider” in MotoGP testing
Marco Bezzecchi

More News

F1 News
6h ago
Wild Oscar Piastri to Red Bull scenario explained
Verstappen, Piastri
MotoGP News
8h ago
Jack Miller calls Yamaha V4 engine debate “a fad”
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
8h ago
High-profile Red Bull mechanic casts verdict on Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
10h ago
One big plus for Honda at Buriram even if another experiment apparently failed
Luca Marini
F1 News
10h ago
Charles Leclerc urged to assert early dominance over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton