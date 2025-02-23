Honda’s major improvement - but concerning weakness - identified

"They are unable to maximise it..."

Johann Zarco
Honda’s strength and weakness have been pinpointed ahead of the 2025 MotoGP season.

The Japanese manufacturer had MotoGP’s worst bike last year, as they evolved into their post-Marc Marquez era.

It took Luca Marini nine rounds to score his first point as a factory rider, after leaving VR46 Ducati.

Although there are rays of hope for Honda from 2025 preseason testing, there are also glaring flaws in their package.

“When it comes to the final 15 minutes of practice, Q1 and Q2, over one lap the Honda is much better,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported in Buriram.

“It’s more rider friendly.

“Alberto Puig explained the changes that they’ve made with electronics.

“Johann Zarco has much more feel in his right wrist now. As a result, he’s more confident to push the limits.

“The big concern is that wherever they qualify, they will drop back from there.

“It’s about how many places they can hold onto in the race. The big fear is tyre life.

“They are unable to maximise it over a full distance or a sprint.

“They will qualify well then drop backwards. Certainly in the first half of the year, that will be the story.”

Nevertheless, it might represent a small step forwards for Honda who had very little to shout about last season.

They have retained Marini and Joan Mir as their factory combo.

Zarco, so often the fastest Honda rider in 2024, sticks with LCR Honda.

But they opted to replace Takaaki Nakagami with Somkiat Chantra, giving a rookie his chance to impress.

Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro, who both raced in 2024, have become Honda’s test riders to accelerate the development of their bike.

Romano Albesiano is a key new figure, as their technical director.

