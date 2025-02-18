Ducati sent Marc Marquez an incredible birthday present

“We heard you. Happy birthday Marc, our gift is on the way.”

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Ducati have sent Marc Marquez a quite remarkable gift for his birthday.

A video on Ducati’s Instagram showed footage from January, before MotoGP preseason testing.

Marquez was testing a Ducati Panigale V2S and, thrilled with what he discovered, said: “I need this bike right now!”

Ducati posted: “We heard you. Happy birthday Marc, our gift is on the way.”

A Panigale V2S is now on its way to Spain, for their new superstar’s birthday.

The V2S is the latest model of the Italian manufacturer’s street bike.

Marquez turned 32 on Monday February 17. Remarkably he is now the second-oldest MotoGP rider in 2025, behind only Johan Zarco (34).

Ducati’s well-wishes for Marquez didn’t stop there.

They also brought together a who’s who of star talent to create a video, wishing him a happy birthday.

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carlos Sainz and Giacomo Agostini were among the famous faces to celebrate.

“I feel very lucky to continue celebrating my birthday with the same happiness as always,” Marquez wrote alongside a picture with a birthday cake.

“Thank you very much for all the congratulations.”

He celebrated surrounded by friends, his girlfriend, and his brother Alex Marquez.

But the serious business begins soon.

The 2025 MotoGP season gets underway on February 28 in Thailand.

Ducati sent Marc Marquez an incredible birthday present
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
29m ago
F1 manufacturer announces shock Sky Sports F1 link-up
Sky Sports
F1 News
48m ago
WATCH FOR FREE HERE: F1 75 Live launch show
F1 75 Live
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell vows “significant change” at Mercedes, won’t fall into same “trap”
George Russell
BSB News
1h ago
Josh Davis Motorsport confirm move into a new category
BSB
BSB News
1h ago
Karl Harris’ son confirms announces major racing move
BSB

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Esteban Ocon reveals intriguing redesign for his 2025 Haas F1 car
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati sent Marc Marquez an incredible birthday present
Marc Marquez
RR News
2h ago
Is this the next Manxman to win at the Isle of Man TT?
Isle of Man TT
F1 News
2h ago
F1's most at-risk driver? Jack Doohan bluntly replies to Franco Colapinto rumour
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
F1 News
3h ago
Is this F1's worst car again in 2025?
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber F1 team, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi test