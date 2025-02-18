Ducati sent Marc Marquez an incredible birthday present

Ducati have sent Marc Marquez a quite remarkable gift for his birthday.

A video on Ducati’s Instagram showed footage from January, before MotoGP preseason testing.

Marquez was testing a Ducati Panigale V2S and, thrilled with what he discovered, said: “I need this bike right now!”

Ducati posted: “We heard you. Happy birthday Marc, our gift is on the way.”

A Panigale V2S is now on its way to Spain, for their new superstar’s birthday.

The V2S is the latest model of the Italian manufacturer’s street bike.

Marquez turned 32 on Monday February 17. Remarkably he is now the second-oldest MotoGP rider in 2025, behind only Johan Zarco (34).

Dear @marcmarquez93,

FELICIDADES! 🎁🎈🎂🎉



Here our present! 🔴

Some special friends just wishing you a very Happy Birthday and the best of luck for your season and the future.#ForzaDucati #DucatiLenovoTeam pic.twitter.com/zEjmfzI0Ie — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) February 17, 2025

Ducati’s well-wishes for Marquez didn’t stop there.

They also brought together a who’s who of star talent to create a video, wishing him a happy birthday.

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carlos Sainz and Giacomo Agostini were among the famous faces to celebrate.

“I feel very lucky to continue celebrating my birthday with the same happiness as always,” Marquez wrote alongside a picture with a birthday cake.

“Thank you very much for all the congratulations.”

He celebrated surrounded by friends, his girlfriend, and his brother Alex Marquez.

But the serious business begins soon.

The 2025 MotoGP season gets underway on February 28 in Thailand.