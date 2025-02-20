Maverick Vinales ‘every day one step closer’ to Pedro Acosta on KTM MotoGP bike

Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales feels the MotoGP pre-season showed he was “every day one step closer to the top KTM”, which was Pedro Acosta.

KTM has had a mixed pre-season, with its true form hard to read given its extensive testing programme at Sepang and Buriram.

Concerns have also been raised about its potential over a race distance, with its riders spotted having severe tyre wear issues during long runs at the Buriram test.

But last year’s rookie sensation Acosta was still able to end the Buriram test fourth overall and was KTM’s top rider at the Sepang test in sixth.

Vinales appeared to make a significant step on the final day of testing, putting his Tech3-run RC16 ninth on the combined standings.

“Well, the adaptation is good,” he told MotoGP’s After the Flag on the last day of the Buriram test.

“We are every day one step closer to the top KTM. It’s not easy, for sure.

“It’s a very different way of riding the bike. But, however, the progression is there.

“So, every time I feel better and better on the bike.

“Today we worked on a long sprint simulation and then in the afternoon I did two flying laps to understand a little bit better the bike.”

Vinales added that the Buriram test was more positive than the opening one at Sepang because he “had enough time to understand the bike more and more”.

“I’m more satisfied after this test than in the previous one,” he said, “because in this test I had enough time to understand the bike more and more.

“So, this allowed me to ride faster. There is a lot of motivation inside the team, the team works in a very good way especially in trying the correct things.

“We tried always to stay very focused on what we need to improve and I think the first races will be an adaptation.

“So, I need to be patient and keep believing in the process.”

Vinales has not set any targets for his first season on the KTM in 2025, but could make history this year by becoming the first rider to win grands prix for four different manufacturers.

He made history by becoming the first in the modern era to win for three different manufacturers, taking his Aprilia to the top step of the podium in America to add to his successes with Suzuki and Yamaha.