“Concern” for one MotoGP manufacturer whose progress is "more grey to understand"

Will KTM be able to deliver a MotoGP race winning bike for Pedro Acosta in 2025?

KTM
KTM

After scoring five Grand Prix podiums and a further four in Sprints in 2024, Pedro Acosta is searching for his first premier class victory in 2025, but doubts remain over the technical package he will be provided.

A switch from the satellite Tech3 team to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad for this year is theoretically the step Acosta should need to turn the potential he showed somewhere like Motegi last year into MotoGP victories; but KTM’s preseason leaves much uncertainty about its performance this year relative to its rivals.

KTM’s winter testing followed a similar path to previous ones, with the Austrian brand showing signs of promise but also cause for concern, with the ultimate result being that it’s hard to precisely place them in the pecking order ahead of the opening round.

“As we’ve seen through so many preseason campaigns, KTM often have so many items to try.

“We don’t know what their full package - and, as a result, their full potential - until we get to the opening round.

“[In 2023] we wrote off KTM, then Jack Miller ended the opening day [of the first race] fastest.”

Appleyard added that the characteristics which have been associated with the RC16 in the past remain in 2025.

“One thing is obvious at KTM,” he said. Their strengths are still their strengths, their weaknesses are still their weaknesses.

“Their big weaknesses are drive grip and rear chatter.

“They are still playing with the rear seat unit. They have flip flopped in this test, and at Sepang, which tells you that they haven’t found answers.”

As a result of the apparent lack of progress from KTM this year, problems could be created for the factory team’s new signing: the ambitious Pedro Acosta; and there are issues at the Tech3 team, as well, with Enea Bastianini struggling to adapt after four years on Ducati machinery.

“My concern for Pedro Acosta going into this year is that his desire to win, his appetite for success, will far outreach the potential of the bike,” Appleyard said.

“At Tech3, Enea Bastianini uttered the words ‘I don’t think my riding style is suited to the KTM’.

“After just four days of testing, to say that? I get the impression it will be a very, very long year ahead for Bastianini.

“For [Maverick] Vinales on the other side of the box, we know how good he is under braking.

“If he gets that right, which is one of its strengths, if he gets the most out of this unique motorcycle in that area, he can arrive.

“But it will take time. This bike is so peculiar. It takes a different riding style to get the maximum from it.

“Going into the season opener, we look at Ducati and know where they’re at. Look at Aprilia, progress has been made.

“KTM? The waters are more murky, it’s more grey to understand where they’re at.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
George Russell on Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton: “It does feel different”
George Russell
F1 News
31m ago
Christian Horner gives first reaction to being booed at F1 75
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
43m ago
“Concern” for one MotoGP manufacturer whose progress is "more grey to understand"
KTM
F1
51m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton is making his F1 testing debut for Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
"The word I get from the Aprilia guys" about Marco Bezzecchi revealed
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Bold prediction for unexpected 2025 MotoGP rider who will "battle for some wins"
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
1h ago
Alastair Seeley announces details of North West 200 return
Alastair Seeley, 2025 North West 200 launch. Credit: Instagram/North West 200.
F1 News
2h ago
Trackside verdict on Lewis Hamilton testing his Ferrari in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
One F1 driver’s “body language” hints at testing worry, “weren’t many smiles”
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
Liam Lawson on track in Bahrain