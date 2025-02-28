Jack Miller issues “you will see” Yamaha prediction for Thai MotoGP

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller has given an optimistic prediction for a Yamaha strength which will be displayed at Buriram.

Miller has completed the first two practice sessions as a Yamaha MotoGP rider at the 2025 season-opening Thailand round.

He joined the new Pramac project after leaving KTM, and has been key to Yamaha’s development over the winter and pre-season.

Miller was asked about his Yamaha’s fast starts which first became apparent during testing.

“You will see [Saturday] afternoon,” he warned.

“The Yamaha is now a rocket from the start.

“Launch control, lock in the devices… we’ve got the Yamaha working pretty good.

“I am quietly confident with the starting.

“The time for 0-100mph? The Yamaha is pretty good.

“The rest comes down to reactions. I know we can do well.”

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Miller was notably P4, with factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo P3, in the first practice session of the Thailand MotoGP on Friday.

Quartararo was then eighth in the second session but Miller was 14th after a minor fall.

“It wasn’t terrible but it could get a bit smoother, that’s for certain,” he said about his Friday.

“The feeling was pretty good this morning.

“The balance seems a little different from when we were here for the test, that’s for sure.

“The right-hand side of the tyre seems to be working better. Whether it’s because the track is cleaner, I don’t know.”

Miller added: “A small crash at the beginning of practice didn’t help our situation.

“The bike was working really well. It was a strange one for me.

“We suffered with the temperature in stopping the bike, we lost the support that the cooler temperatures give the rear tyre.

“So you are relying on the front. But it was too much on the front.

“I locked it, and away she went.

“Apart from that, I was able to do the time attack. Unfortunately I caught the same yellow flag a couple of laps in a row.

“Hopefully we’ll go the long way around.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

