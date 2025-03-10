Gresini call Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez Thai MotoGP 1-2 a “masterpiece”

The 1-2 finish of Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, who last year were teammates at the Gresini Ducati team, at last weekend’s Thai MotoGP has been described as a “masterpiece”.

For the brothers, the Thai Sprint was the first time they’d finished first and second in a race, and they were then able to repeat the feat on Sunday.

Unlike the Sprint, it was Gresini’s Alex Marquez who did most of the leading in the Grand Prix, but it was revealed by Marc Marquez after the race that this was due to concerns over his front tyre pressure dropping too low for a larger portion of the race than is allowed by the regulations.

Gresini Racing team manager Michele Masini explained that he and the Ducati satellite team had been able to predict the outcome of the race beforehand thanks to the data sharing that Ducati employs between its three teams. Therefore, when Marquez dropped into second place on lap seven he understood that it was intentional.

Marc Marquez's former team praises him

“We knew from the data that Marc had a couple of tenths more,” Masini told GPOne after the Thai Grand Prix last weekend.

“We knew that he needed to stay behind. I knew that he'd attack at the end. The important thing is that Alex [Marquez] didn't make mistakes as long as he was up in front, and he didn't let Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] catch him. It was a masterpiece.”

Masini was able to congratulate the rider to whom he was team manager in 2024 after the race.

“I had already experienced the excitement of being on the podium with both of them last year at the Sachsenring, and we expected this result here,” Masini said.

“It's a great joy. Marc [Marquez] is also very happy for us and for his brother [Alex Marquez]. A really strong relationship was created between our two families.”