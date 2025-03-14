2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest in Practice, Pecco Bagnaia crashes

Marquez sets new lap record to end Friday top

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez blitzed the lap record at the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix to lead Practice ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio, as Pecco Bagnaia crashed late on.

Championship leader Marquez has been in strong from from the off at Termas de Rio Hondo, and ultimately completed a clean sweep of sessions on Friday.

Holding the lap record at the Argentinian venue since 2014, he finally went underneath that old benchmark with a 1m37.295s to see out the hour-long Practice session on Friday afternoon 0.135s clear of the field.

He headed VR46 Ducati’s Di Giannantonio, who found a 1m37.430s at the end of the session, while Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing) completed the top three.

Pecco Bagnaia narrowly held onto a Q2 place at the end of Practice despite crashing with six minutes to go while beginning his final time attack run.

After the first 10 minutes of running, Alex Marquez led the way with a 1m38.205s on his GP24 before Marc Marquez took over on the factory GP25 with a 1m38.184s on a fresh medium rear.

He was briefly pipped by LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco with a 1m38.006s, but Marquez produced a 1m37.739s to get close to the lap record as the session dipped into the final 40 minutes.

The lap record would be initially beaten by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, the 2023 Argentina GP winner guiding his RS-GP to a 1m37.510s with 15 minutes remaining.

Marquez eked ahead with a 1m37.438s moments later, before cementing top spot with a final lap of 1m37.295s to see out Friday fastest of all.

Di Giannantonio lifted himself from outside of the top 10 to second with his final lap, which pushed Bagnaia to the brink.

Bagnaia started Practice stronger than he finished FP1 and was inside the top six when he fell from his factory Ducati at Turn 2 with around six minutes to go.

Unable to rejoin the session, he watched on nervously from his garage as his name tumbled down to the fringes of the top 10.

He managed to secure a Q2 place by just 0.021s over Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura.

Alex Marquez sailed through to Q2 in third ahead of Bezzecchi and the leading KTM of Brad Binder, while Alex Rins used Marc Marquez as a reference to leap up to sixth on his factory Yamaha.

Zarco recovered from a crash at Turn 2 midway through the session to finish seventh for LCR Honda, while Fabio Quartararo ensured two Yamahas inside the top 10 in eighth.

Quartararo had stationed himself behind Bagnaia for the start of his final run when the Ducati rider crashed, but was still able to produce a 1m37.818s to get into Q2.

Pedro Acosta was ninth on the sister factory KTM, though crashed after the chequered flag at Turn 2 in an odd slow-speed tumble.

Full 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix Practice results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
33m ago
Last Valentino Rossi MotoGP lap record set to fall in Argentina
Valentino Rossi, 2015 Argentine MotoGP
MotoGP News
57m ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest in Practice, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Argentina Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Argentina, Friday Practice, 14th March 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Identity of new Lewis Hamilton ally at Ferrari revealed
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin and Aprilia want a MotoGP rule change
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Friday practice as it happened
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 Argentina Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
David Almansa, Agrentina, Moto3 Practice, 14th March 2025
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Le Mans News
3h ago
IMSA: 2025 Sebring 12 Hours qualifying results
#24 BMW