Ex-Ducati colleague makes unexpected Enea Bastianini garage revelation

Enea Bastianini has been caught in the crosshairs as Ducati described Marc Marquez’s earliest days with the team.

Marquez has shot to the top of the MotoGP standings after only two rounds, in Thailand and Argentina, by winning both sprints and both grands prix.

He has dominated factory Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia, who is beloved for delivering the manufacturer their first championship since Casey Stoner’s in 2007.

Marquez replaced Bastianini on the factory bike - and his predecessor’s behaviour inside the Ducati garage has now been criticised.

Ducati team member criticises Enea Bastianini

“We already knew Marquez the rider – he’s a phenomenon,” an anonymous Ducati team member told Motorsport.

“But we’ve now discovered Marc the person, and he’s even more exceptional.

“In just a couple of races, he has thanked us for our work more times than the previous rider did in two years.”

Bastianini is the rider in question, who was alongside Bagnaia in the factory Ducati garage in 2023 and 2024.

He earned the call-up after winning the second-most amount of races while at Gresini, behind only Bagnaia, the year prior.

But Bastianini’s debut year was ruined by an injury sustained at the opening round. He did the Malaysian MotoGP later that year, while teammate Bagnaia was wrapping up his second title in a row.

By Bastianini’s second year wearing red, it soon became clear that Ducati’s top bosses wanted to replace him with either Marquez or Jorge Martin.

Bastianini signed for Tech3 KTM after Marquez got the nod, last summer, for the promotion.

Bastianini has struggled badly on his KTM after two rounds of 2025.

He finished ninth and 17th in the two grands prix so far, and has made his annoyance obvious at the machinery at his disposal.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

