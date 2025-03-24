Maverick Vinales “realistic” as he returns to scene of “incredible” Austin MotoGP weekend

Maverick Vinales returns to the scene of an ‘incredible’ 2024 Austin MotoGP weekend with ‘different targets’ for this year’s COTA event.

Vinales inflicted what proved to be Ducati’s only Grand Prix defeat of last season with a dream pole position, then Sprint and GP victories.

But that was as a factory Aprilia rider and, after the winter switch to Tech3 KTM, the Spaniard heads to the USA with a best finish of twelfth - last time at Termas -from his two events on the RC16.

"I left Argentina with a good feeling after the race, I think that we finally found a good base which suited me a bit better, so I really look forward to exploring this direction more in Austin,” Vinales said.

“It is a track that I enjoy a lot, very demanding physically, where I had great success last season, but we are realistic.

“We will arrive with a new bike for me, which I am still trying to figure out, so we won't arrive with the same targets.

“On Friday, it will be important to find our base for the weekend, so we can improve from there in qualifying the next day, until Sunday's race!

“I am super excited for this round, let's go!"

Team manager Nicolas Goyon is also encouraged by Vinales’ progress in Argentina.

“On Maverick's side, the feeling was really positive during the main race in Argentina, so he will be heading to COTA with a lot of motivation to keep going in that direction.

“We also all remember Maverick's incredible weekend in Austin last season, so we know he can be strong there. Hopefully we will have all the elements together to deliver Red Bull a strong result in Texas."

Team-mate Enea Bastianini is also a former Austin winner, for Gresini Ducati in 2022.