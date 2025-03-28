Johann Zarco asked: 'Where do you see yourself in MotoGP 2026?'

On paper, Honda is the only MotoGP manufacturer with a confirmed factory seat available for 2026, due to Luca Marini’s contract expiring at the end of this season.

While WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has been linked to the ride, another candidate is much closer to home: LCR’s Johann Zarco.

Like Marini, Zarco made the switch from Ducati to Honda’s struggling MotoGP project last season.

The Frenchman outperformed both Marini and HRC team-mate Joan Mir, finishing as the top Honda rider in the standings (17th) and securing the brand’s best race result of eighth.

Zarco has kept his place as top Honda on the more competitive 2025 package, turning a front row in qualifying at Termas into fourth (Sprint) and sixth (GP) place finishes and an early fifth in the world championship.

1993 world champion Kevin Schwantz, working for MotoGP.com at COTA this weekend, asked Zarco if he felt added pressure as Honda’s leading rider.

“No pressure!” Zarco insisted. “It's a pleasure to be, not the leader, but as I say it's different targets during the season. If I can stay the best Honda for me it's very important because when you are a competitor, you want it.”

That prompted Jack Appleyard to ask where Zarco sees himself in 2026, given the potential vacancy at HRC's official team.

“I think making a step up with the factory team can be very nice,” Zarco replied. “But I cannot say really like a 'step up' because we have full support from Honda already with Lucio.

“It would be more something prestigious as a rider and we have to evaluate these possibilities. We only did two races. For sure I started pretty well the season and this pushes people to say, ‘OK, the next step is the factory team’.

“So yeah, for the prestige side, I would love it because it would be something pretty nice.”

Zarco also revealed that he has one eye on the 2027 technical rules, including a switch to new 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres, which could shake up the grid.

“I want to think that for 2027, with the new rules, maybe the Honda can be the best bike. And I would love to be on the best bike when things will change...”

Aside from the potential Honda opening, other key seats that could become available for 2026 include Franco Morbidelli’s VR46 Ducati ride and Jack Miller’s Pramac Yamaha seat.