Johann Zarco asked: 'Where do you see yourself in MotoGP 2026?'

Johann Zarco open to a factory MotoGP move, adds: “Maybe Honda can be the best bike in 2027”

Johann Zarco, Americas MotoGP at COTA
Johann Zarco, Americas MotoGP at COTA

On paper, Honda is the only MotoGP manufacturer with a confirmed factory seat available for 2026, due to Luca Marini’s contract expiring at the end of this season.

While WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has been linked to the ride, another candidate is much closer to home: LCR’s Johann Zarco.

Like Marini, Zarco made the switch from Ducati to Honda’s struggling MotoGP project last season.

The Frenchman outperformed both Marini and HRC team-mate Joan Mir, finishing as the top Honda rider in the standings (17th) and securing the brand’s best race result of eighth.

Zarco has kept his place as top Honda on the more competitive 2025 package, turning a front row in qualifying at Termas into fourth (Sprint) and sixth (GP)  place finishes and an early fifth in the world championship.

1993 world champion Kevin Schwantz, working for MotoGP.com at COTA this weekend, asked Zarco if he felt added pressure as Honda’s leading rider.

“No pressure!” Zarco insisted. “It's a pleasure to be, not the leader, but as I say it's different targets during the season. If I can stay the best Honda for me it's very important because when you are a competitor, you want it.”

That prompted Jack Appleyard to ask where Zarco sees himself in 2026, given the potential vacancy at HRC's official team.

“I think making a step up with the factory team can be very nice,” Zarco replied. “But I cannot say really like a 'step up' because we have full support from Honda already with Lucio.

“It would be more something prestigious as a rider and we have to evaluate these possibilities. We only did two races. For sure I started pretty well the season and this pushes people to say, ‘OK, the next step is the factory team’.

“So yeah, for the prestige side, I would love it because it would be something pretty nice.”

Zarco also revealed that he has one eye on the 2027 technical rules, including a switch to new 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres, which could shake up the grid.

“I want to think that for 2027, with the new rules, maybe the Honda can be the best bike. And I would love to be on the best bike when things will change...”

Aside from the potential Honda opening, other key seats that could become available for 2026 include Franco Morbidelli’s VR46 Ducati ride and Jack Miller’s Pramac Yamaha seat.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
New driver handed Ferrari FP1 outing at an F1 grand prix
Dino Beganovic
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets record straight about MotoGP rumours
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
1h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Richard Mille unveil all-new $1.5 million Ferrari-themed watch
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: Lewis Hamilton comparisons “a pleasure”
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Williams address Carlos Sainz chassis conspiracy amid early struggles
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas announces surprise return to racing in BTCC
Nicolas Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
MotoGP News
2h ago
“It’s better to be a wildcard” - Fabio Quartararo’s grim remark on Yamaha's competitiveness
Fabio Quartararo