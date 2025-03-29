Fermin Aldeguer follows Marc Marquez: “I played a little bit with him”

MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer was able to follow Marc Marquez in practice at this weekend’s Americas MotoGP.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

If Marc Marquez reaffirmed his position as MotoGP’s master of the Circuit of the Americas during Friday practice at this weekend’s Americas GP, 2025 rookie Fermin Aldeguer was at least able to observe him at work.

Marquez ended Practice on Friday afternoon 0.736 seconds clear of the field after a weather-hit opening day of the Grand Prix of the Americas, and Aldeguer was able to get in some laps behind the current championship leader on Friday afternoon.

“I played little a bit with him, but when I have Marc [Marquez] in front it’s always nice because you learn a lot,” Aldeguer told MotoGP.com after Friday’s two practice sessions in Texas.

“We have the same bike and I took a lot of information.”

The Gresini Racing rookie was fifth-fastest at the end of a day which saw him get his first laps in full wet conditions on a MotoGP bike.

“[Friday] was a very good day because we tried the MotoGP with the wet conditions, the feeling was good, we finished with a good feeling,” he said.

“I was thinking that we would do Practice in the rain, but at the end the sun came and the track dried, and the feeling was very good.

“I didn’t think on the bike, I blocked my mind, all flowing with my instinct, and at the end we are in Q2 – this is a big step.”

He added: “When the track is [wet] it’s difficult. You have to have balls and do your best, and it’s important to have confidence.

“I have the confidence with the bike; I don’t have a lot of experience and sometimes this is good.

“I think we did an incredible job today, but we have to continue in this way, stay calm, and enjoy tomorrow.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

