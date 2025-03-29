Fabio di Giannantonio splits Marquez brothers in COTA qualifying: "I was so angry… then so happy!"

Fabio Di Giannantonio endured a rollercoaster of emotions in a dramatic MotoGP qualifying session at COTA, securing his first front-row since Qatar 2023 after a lap cancellation was reversed.

The VR46 rider split the Marquez brothers with a 2m 1.189s flyer, just 0.101s from pole.

However, his joy quickly turned to despair when the lap was deleted due to yellow flags, triggered by a Joan Mir crash.

A furious di Giannantonio was relegated to sixth on the grid - only for the decision to be reversed minutes later when race officials ruled that he had insufficient time to react to the caution.

"I was so angry… then so happy!"

“The goal of today was to be front row, I really pushed for this,” di Giannantonio said in parc ferme. “The weekend has been really good for us and in qualifying I knew I had something more.”

Holding second behind Marc Marquez after his first qualifying run, the Italian felt even stronger on his second new soft tyre - only to see his best lap time wiped from the screens.

“I saw on the TVs around the track that my lap time got cancelled. I was so angry! So angry," he said. "Then I saw it appeared again and I was so happy because the team deserves it.”

di Giannantonio will now hope to replicate his previous Qatar 2023 success, where he converted a front-row start into his maiden MotoGP victory.

Pole position but Marc Marquez “a bit too aggressive”

But to do so, Diggia must overcome the dominant Marc Marquez, who remains unbeaten in 2025 and secured his eighth COTA pole with a 2m 1.088s lap.

“It was the first time that I put the new soft rear tyre, the bike changed a bit and I had some movements that I didn’t expect. A bit too aggressive,” said Marquez, whose Ducati factory machine was visibly bucking as he pushed it to the limit.

“I’m fast, but now I need to try to ride a bit smoother. I think I can, but let’s see in the Sprint if we can have the same feeling.”

Alex Marquez: “Front row is key”

Although demoted by di Giannantonio’s reinstatement, a front row place was mission accomplished for Alex Marquez, who has been runner-up to older brother Marc in every race so far this season.

“The main thing was to be on the front row. Here's it the key because later on when you have the train [of riders], it's difficult to overtake,” said the Gresini Ducati rider.

“We were there, able to really comfortable. Also this morning our race pace was quite good, so happy for that.

“I'm feeling confident and I think we are ready for the Sprint. And after the Sprint we'll have more information.”

Alex Marquez heads into this afternoon’s ten-lap Sprint trailing Marc by 16 points in the world championship standings, while di Giannantonio - who missed most of pre-season due to a broken collarbone - currently sits sixth.

The Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.