Fabio di Giannantonio splits Marquez brothers in COTA qualifying: "I was so angry… then so happy!"

Fabio di Giannantonio has cancelled COTA qualifying lap reinstated for first MotoGP front row since 2023.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP qualifying
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP qualifying

Fabio Di Giannantonio endured a rollercoaster of emotions in a dramatic MotoGP qualifying session at COTA, securing his first front-row since Qatar 2023 after a lap cancellation was reversed.

The VR46 rider split the Marquez brothers with a 2m 1.189s flyer, just 0.101s from pole.

However, his joy quickly turned to despair when the lap was deleted due to yellow flags, triggered by a Joan Mir crash.

A furious di Giannantonio was relegated to sixth on the grid - only for the decision to be reversed minutes later when race officials ruled that he had insufficient time to react to the caution.

"I was so angry… then so happy!"

“The goal of today was to be front row, I really pushed for this,” di Giannantonio said in parc ferme.  “The weekend has been really good for us and in qualifying I knew I had something more.”

Holding second behind Marc Marquez after his first qualifying run, the Italian felt even stronger on his second new soft tyre - only to see his best lap time wiped from the screens.

“I saw on the TVs around the track that my lap time got cancelled. I was so angry! So angry," he said. "Then I saw it appeared again and I was so happy because the team deserves it.”

di Giannantonio will now hope to replicate his previous Qatar 2023 success, where he converted a front-row start into his maiden MotoGP victory.

Pole position but Marc Marquez “a bit too aggressive”

But to do so, Diggia must overcome the dominant Marc Marquez, who remains unbeaten in 2025 and secured his eighth COTA pole with a 2m 1.088s lap.

“It was the first time that I put the new soft rear tyre, the bike changed a bit and I had some movements that I didn’t expect. A bit too aggressive,” said Marquez, whose Ducati factory machine was visibly bucking as he pushed it to the limit.

“I’m fast, but now I need to try to ride a bit smoother. I think I can, but let’s see in the Sprint if we can have the same feeling.”

Alex Marquez: “Front row is key”

Although demoted by di Giannantonio’s reinstatement, a front row place was mission accomplished for Alex Marquez, who has been runner-up to older brother Marc in every race so far this season.

“The main thing was to be on the front row. Here's it the key because later on when you have the train [of riders], it's difficult to overtake,” said the Gresini Ducati rider.

“We were there, able to really comfortable. Also this morning our race pace was quite good, so happy for that.

“I'm feeling confident and I think we are ready for the Sprint. And after the Sprint we'll have more information.”

Alex Marquez heads into this afternoon’s ten-lap Sprint trailing Marc by 16 points in the world championship standings, while di Giannantonio - who missed most of pre-season due to a broken collarbone - currently sits sixth.

The Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
17m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Sprint LIVE!
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Andrea Locatelli ponders victory chances after Portimao WorldSBK podium
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
The ‘incorrect job’ that led to Marco Bezzecchi’s dismal COTA MotoGP Friday
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio splits Marquez brothers in COTA qualifying: "I was so angry… then so happy!"
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP qualifying
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega: Toprak Razgatlioglu “like me in Australia, beating him is very difficult”
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Temperature tipped as cause of Toprak Razgatlioglu Portimao WorldSBK advantage erasure
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
One F1 team principal hailed for game-changing leadership at Chinese GP
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
2h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez survives late yellow flag drama for pole
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Moto3 Results
3h ago
2025 Americas Moto3 - Qualifying Results
David Munoz, pole position, Qualifying, COTA, Americas GP, Moto3, 29 March 2025