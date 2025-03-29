Fabio Quartararo ‘has pace’ at Americas MotoGP but ‘not a really good one’

Yamaha rider Quartararo enjoys strong COTA sprint despite Yamaha deficiencies

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha “have pace” at this weekend’s MotoGP Americas Grand Prix, but “not a really good one” following a strong run to sixth in Saturday’s sprint.

The 2021 world champion was able to come through Q1 to get into the pole shootout battle, though could only qualify 11th as Pramac Yamaha counterpart Jack Miller put his M1 ninth.

A strong start to the 10-lap sprint saw Fabio Quartararo jump up to fourth, with the Frenchman hounding Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia four third in the early stages.

A mistake at Turn 15 as he pushed hard on the front end of his Yamaha to keep pace with the Ducatis dropped him out of this fight and into a battle with the VR46 duo.

He ultimately took the chequered flag in sixth for his best sprint result of the season and was just over two seconds from the top four.

Despite his strong result, Quartararo doesn’t believe Yamaha’s pace is brilliant - but enough to allow him to fight.

“Yeah, really happy,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“We managed a really great race. I think that the start was really important.

“Hopefully we can make a similar one tomorrow, but I enjoyed the race.

“I mean, this race we have pace - not a really good one.

“But in Argentina we had a really bad pace, we couldn’t make a lot of laps in a great pace.

“Here it’s a bit better, so hopefully tomorrow we will be able to be fast and try to see how the tyre management will be.”

Though held back by the Yamaha’s lack of power and traction compared to the Ducati, Quartararo was happy to be fighting “with the people at the front”, though is wary of repeating this in Sunday’s 20-lap grand prix.

“Of course I enjoyed it a lot, especially because it’s a long time I didn’t really fight with the people in the front,” he added.

“It was also nice to finish less than two seconds from P4. This is one thing.

“So, hopefully tomorrow we will have the possibility… I know with more laps we will struggle a little bit more, but it will be really important to make a good start and make a good fight.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4s ago
Alex Marquez “a VIP spectator” then said “it’s my moment”
Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
34m ago
Marc Marquez: “Pecco attacked, I came back... then a massive moment”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
43m ago
Fabio Quartararo ‘has pace’ at Americas MotoGP but ‘not a really good one’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Was tense COTA MotoGP sprint battle with Marc Marquez a sign of hope for Pecco Bagnaia?
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Sprint at it happened
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
3h ago
COTA Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins sprint after early Pecco Bagnaia battle
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
Moto2 Results
3h ago
2025 Americas Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Jake Dixon, pole position, qualifying, COTA, Americas GP, Moto2, 29 March 2025
Moto3 Results
4h ago
2025 Americas Moto3 - Qualifying Results
David Munoz, pole position, Qualifying, COTA, Americas GP, Moto3, 29 March 2025