Gigi Dall’Igna’s advice to Marc Marquez after COTA MotoGP crash revealed

Ducati has revealed the advice general manager Gigi Dall’Igna gave Marc Marquez following his crash out of the lead of last weekend’s MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

Factory Ducati rider Marquez was expected to dominate the Americas GP, having won at the Circuit of the Americas seven times in his career prior to this year's event.

Coming into Sunday’s dramatic grand prix on a 100% winning streak having taken victory in the sprint at COTA, Marquez led the first eight laps of the main race.

Leading the field by over two seconds, Marquez crashed at Turn 4 on the ninth lap of 19, gifting victory to his Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

Marquez rejoined the race, but his bike was too damaged for him to make it to the chequered flag and he registered his first DNF when he pulled into pitlane on lap 13.

With Alex Marquez finishing the race second, he has now assumed the lead of the championship by a point over his older brother.

Marc Marquez accepted blame for the crash, noting that he just took too much kerb at Turn 4 while under no pressure to push.

In the latest ‘Inside’ video posted by Ducati, it has revealed advice Dall’Igna gave the eight-time world champion.

“Today was the day I felt better,” Marc Marquez said, to which Dall’Igna replied: “It’s always the same, so don’t worry.

“We’re even [in the championship],” Marquez added.

“We’re even, but you’re really fast. Go home a little angry, but stay clam,” Dall’Igna concludes.

In his post-race debrief Dall’Igna said he felt “bitterness” at what he branded a “wasteful slip” by Marquez.

With Bagnaia winning the grand prix at COTA, he is now only 12 points behind championship leader Alex Marquez heading to next weekend’s Qatar GP.