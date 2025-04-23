Marc Marquez has shot at MotoGP history for Ducati at Jerez

After so many years as Honda's MotoGP hero, a home victory for Marc Marquez at Jerez this weekend would see him put Ducati level with HRC’s all-time record of 22 wins in a row from 1997-1998.

It would also give Marquez the honour of claiming Spain’s 200th victory in the premier-class while a podium would move him above the 114 by former rival Jorge Lorenzo and into second, behind Valentino Rossi.

Marquez won at Jerez in 2014, 2018 and 2019, alongside five other MotoGP podiums.

But it was also the scene of his career-threatening 2020 arm injury, after a stunning comeback from 16th to 3rd, and he insists a top three is his goal this weekend.

“I’m feeling great and already prepared for the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez,” he said.

“Last year, we got our first podium of the season there. This year, we’re arriving in a completely different situation - we’ve started being strong, with confidence and good results, and we’ll try to keep that positive momentum going in Jerez.

“That doesn’t mean winning at all costs - the goal for the weekend is to finish in the top three. I’m already looking forward to feeling the warmth of the Spanish fans.”

Marquez kept the Jerez fans on their feet during a thrilling duel for victory with current team-mate Francesco Bagnaia while riding a satellite Gresini Ducati at Jerez last year. That contest went in Bagnaia's favour and the Italian - the only rider other than Marquez to have won so far this season, collecting the COTA victory - could be the main threat to Marquez's glory this weekend.

“I could finally breathe”

Marquez could scarcely have dreamed of a better start to his factory Ducati career, winning seven of the opening eight races, from pole position. The only blip is a fall from the lead at COTA.

“I tried to have everything under control during pre-season to start as strong as possible, but I didn’t expect to begin with a victory,” he said of his perfect weekend at the Buriram season opener.

“It was a new team, new crew, everything was new. Still, you never lose the hope, and in Thailand, when I got that first win, I could finally breathe.

“It made me feel that even though we’re just getting started, we’re doing things right and heading in the right direction.”

Marquez takes a 17-point lead over younger brother Alex into this weekend’s opening European round of the season.

