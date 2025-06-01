Pecco Bagnaia told “it’s not easy, it takes time” to solve Ducati GP25 quirks

Pecco Bagnaia has been warned that there isn’t a quick fix to his struggles with the 2025 Ducati.

Feted as the best bike in MotoGP, the latest evolution of the all-conquering Ducati has come with its problems this season.

First they opted against using a brand new engine which Bagnaia and Marc Marquez didn’t like, before the Italian struggled with front end feeling.

At last weekend’s British MotoGP, the problems caught up with Marquez for the first time, too.

Bagnaia spoke after the Silverstone sprint about a Ducati meeting: “We were speaking about our performance. In the meeting with Marc, we said more or less the same thing about our bike.

“At this track, Alex Marquez is making the difference with the GP24.

“He’s doing what I did last season. This season I cannot do it.

“So we are just trying to solve our problem. During the [sprint] I completely finished the rear tyre. It was tough.

“I was overtaken by Johann Zarco like I was in Moto2. It was a shame.

When we understand, we will solve it.

“I am trying to give my maximum, to find different solutions to be competitive, but it’s not enough.

“The engineers are trying to solve our problems because it’s a failure of everyone if we are not fighting for the top positions.”

'Time, analysis, brain power' needed to help Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia

But Bagnaia has been warned that his desired solutions won’t arrive overnight.

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said: “The fix isn’t far away - only one pit box away, the GP24!

“But he can’t go and pinch it. He wants it back if you listen to him talk.

“That’s frustrating for the former world champion, he feels like a sitting duck.

“They will have to re-engineer the package a bit, to gain back the advantage in feeling. But it’s not there. It’s not an easy fix.

“Marc made the difference at every track until we arrived at Silverstone.

“Alex is clearly the best rider on maybe the best package on the grid [at Silverstone].

“Pecco is getting passed, he can’t accelerate. Zarco passed him driving up out of Copse which is a torque thing.

“His output from the engine is reduced because the rear wheel is spinning.

“To fix all these little components takes time, it takes a lot of analysis, brain power and the AI computer at Ducati.”

Bagnaia recently insisted “I can’t do miracles” as he implored Ducati for help.

Concerningly for Ducati, Marquez battled against problems with feeling at Silverstone which hadn’t previously been obvious.

Marquez has a 24 point lead at the top of the MotoGP standings from his brother, who is riding Gresini’s year-old Ducati.

Bagnaia is now 72 points off the top after a torrid run of form.