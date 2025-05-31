Aleix Espargaro urges Honda test plan changes to improve MotoGP wildcard races

Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro says the Japanese marque has to factor time attacks into its testing plans to help him when he makes wildcard appearances at MotoGP rounds.

The three-time MotoGP race winner has competed in two wildcard rounds for Honda in 2025 already at the Spanish and British Grands Prix.

Aleix Espargaro showed solid race pace in both, but struggled in qualifying to be at the level he previously was as a full-time rider.

He was 1.4s from the best time in Q1 at Silverstone and 0.697s away at Jerez, and in each was the fourth-fastest Honda ahead of only struggling rookie Somkiat Chantra.

Aleix Espargaro urges Honda changes

Espargaro says the way to do the lap time on the Honda is very different to what he was used to on the Aprilia and is “really lost” in qualifying trim as a result.

“Was a little bit easier because it was the second GP, but in terms of riding the bike on the limit it was very similar [to Jerez],” he said at the British GP.

“I need more time really. I’m not riding at the level I would like.

“I’m not really enjoying the fresh tyres.

“I just need more time to understand the bike, especially because in the past with the Aprilia when I fitted the soft tyre I would release the brakes a little bit earlier to rush into the apex to let the bike go fast in the apex.

“With this bike, if you do this you go into the chattering phase. It’s more about braking super late and then picking up and going. This is not my riding style…on time attack I’m really lost.”

Espargaro admits it’s hard to factor time attacks into a testing programme due to the limitations on tyre allocation.

But he says Honda has to look into this if he is to keep doing wildcards this season.

“I said this to my team that we have to plan to do this,” he added.

“It’s a little bit difficult because when they bring a lot of stuff to the tests, the quantity of the tyres is limited.

“Normally you have to try different swingarms, we have to be careful. We put a set time and I do many laps in this lap time to be able to compare.

“It’s very important for the engineers to do the same lap time for five laps. So, really the time attack is not on the programme.

“But if they want me to do wildcards, it’s something I need to improve.”