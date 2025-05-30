“Inner circle” of Toprak Razgatlioglu point to “done” MotoGP deal

The “inner circle” of Toprak Razgatlioglu have reportedly leaked his 2026 move.

Razgatlioglu will join Pramac Yamaha, according to Speedweek.

It means he will swap the World Superbike Championship for MotoGP next year.

People close to the reigning Superbikes champion have filtered that the move is "done", the report states.

His manager Kenan Sofuoglu has not been shy in the past few months when talking up a switch to MotoGP.

That could now be close, with an announcement tipped for the next few weeks.

The MotoGP Mugello round on June 20-22, which is the home race of the Pramac team, will be when Razgatlioglu is presented, according to the Speedweek report.

This backs up claims first made by Sky Italia that Razgatlioglu has finally found a home in MotoGP.

He will take his personal sponsor, Red Bull, with him and will benefit from the same spec machinery as Yamaha’s factory riders in 2026.

His switch is tipped to be next season. Meaning his first year in the new class will be with Michelin tyres before the official switch to Pirelli, which Razgatlioglu currently uses in WorldSBK.

Champion Razgatlioglu is currently second in the WorldSBK standings.

Pramac Yamaha faced with MotoGP rider decision

It is seemingly undecided which rider will be displaced if Razgatlioglu is confirmed.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira were both signed for the new project this year.

Miller’s contract expires this year. Oliveira’s does not but there could reportedly be wiggle room for the manufacturer.

A Plan B reportedly emerged for Miller which would take him to WorldSBK.

But he insisted that he has nothing else lined up, while insisting results in MotoGP should be enough to earn another contract. He finished seventh at Silverstone last weekend.

Pramac boss Gino Borsoi has previously backed both of his existing riders.