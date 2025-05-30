Joan Mir: “Imagine... The others just smash you on the straight”

Joan Mir explains "mixed emotions" as "cooked tyre" costs him places during the British MotoGP.

Joan Mir, 2025 British MotoGP
Joan Mir, 2025 British MotoGP

Joan Mir returned to the Sunday MotoGP points for the first time since round two in Argentina by securing a tenth-place finish at Silverstone.

The HRC rider also bounced back from a lacklustre Sprint performance, with his 10.3s Sunday deficit to race winner Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) smaller than in the half-distance race.

But there were 'mixed emotions' afterwards, with Mir surging from twelfth to seventh in the early stages, then paying the price in terms of traction and dropping to tenth at the chequered flag.

“Mixed emotions today,” Mir confirmed. “Positive because in both starts, I was able to recover positions and I was able to fight in the front group, that is always very important.

“But that fight, coming from the back, meant I paid at the end of the race. From five laps to the end, my rear tyre was cooked and then I was not able to accelerate properly.

“If you accelerate behind the others with this bike, you normally lose. [So] imagine when you have a cooked tyre, the others just smash you on the straight.

“I could not defend my position. Every time we arrived at the straight with these problems of traction, one by one, sometimes two were overtaking me.

“It was a shame because we were all very close. And I lost many, many positions in a couple of laps.

“Very unlucky, I would say, because I think after the race we’ve done, we deserve it a bit more.

“We have to understand why this drop happened and if it happened to the others. It’s probably something about the setup, electronic.

“We have to work on these details that at the end make the difference.”

Le Mans winner Johann Zarco once again finished as the top Honda, taking second place.

Mir’s Repsol Honda team-mate Luca Marini crossed the line in eighth but was later relegated to 15th due to a tyre pressure penalty.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
28m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Qualifying UPDATES
Davey Todd
MotoGP Feature
36m ago
Honda turns “chaos” into MotoGP victory: “2024 was our rock bottom”
Johann Zarco, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
38m ago
Contract negotiation insiders express shock at Jorge Martin’s quit clause
Jorge Martin
F1
52m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
MotoGP holeshot device ban at some tracks? “We need to vote”
Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr recalls visiting Daytona for first time after father’s accident
Dale Earnhardt Jr
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The upgrades F1 teams have brought to Spanish GP
Red Bull RB21
F1 News
2h ago
Huge Max Verstappen update as Red Bull F1 2026 contract clause emerges
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Inner circle” of Toprak Razgatlioglu point to “done” MotoGP deal
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
3h ago
Joan Mir: “Imagine... The others just smash you on the straight”
Joan Mir, 2025 British MotoGP