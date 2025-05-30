Marc Marquez names “two options” after “not normal” MotoGP scenario

Marc Marquez knows that making the right choice from “two options” could decide the MotoGP title battle.

He sits top of the MotoGP standings, 24 points clear of his brother Alex Marquez.

The unique situation of siblings as the championship’s best two riders does not escape either of them.

And how they bond in this unique time, or let tension get in the way, could decide who takes the trophy home at the end of the season.

“Now it has become normal but it isn’t normal,” Marc told TNT Sports.

“We are brothers fighting for a MotoGP championship, we are first and second in the championship.

“We are already at the seventh race. We are fighting each other, it’s not normal, we’re enjoying it.

“When you have this situation you have two options with the relationship. Be tighter than ever, or be far.

“Now, we are tighter than ever. We know I can’t hurt him and he can’t hurt me.

“We want the best for each other. This makes our mother and father happy.

“Our father is more on the camera because he comes to every race track. But our mum is always calling us.

"I cannot imagine because I don’t have a baby! Imagine both sons fighting in MotoGP!”

Family bond at heart of Marquez glory

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Alex added about their parents: “I think they are really happy with the situation but they are more proud for the relationship that we have.

“For a father and a mother, it is more nice to see both brothers helping each other and having a tight relationship, rather than winning in MotoGP.”

Marc pointed to his brother and said: “My father is more neutral. My mum supports him!”

The intriguing detail is that the brothers are riding different versions of the Ducati.

But Marc’s factory bike, the 2025 version, is plagued by problems which Pecco Bagnaia has felt most deeply.

Marc was troubled by feeling for the first time last weekend at Silverstone.

But Alex has jumped from the ‘23 to the ‘24 bike in the Gresini team with great success. He has outperformed factory rider Bagnaia all season.

MotoGP next heads to Aragon, next weekend, where the Marquez brothers are on home turf.