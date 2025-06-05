Marco Bezzecchi: Podium drought made British MotoGP win “even more special”

Ahead of the Aragon MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi has said the timing of his win at Silverstone was “amazing”.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Victory at the British MotoGP was “even more special” for Marco Bezzecchi thanks to his own podium drought and difficult start to the season with Aprilia.

Aprilia Racing's Bezzecchi hadn’t been on a MotoGP podium since the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix before his Silverstone win, while Aprilia hadn’t been in the top-five since Ai Ogura was fifth at the opening round of 2025 in Thailand.

As a result, the timing of his victory in Silverstone brought additional satisfaction.

“It was an amazing weekend for us; coming from a tough time it’s always amazing to have a good result, of course, and I was missing the podium [for a long] time,” Bezzecchi reflected in the pre-event press conference at Aragon.

“So, this makes everything even more special; the race was fantastic, the bike felt great, so I can’t wait to start riding here to try to be competitive and try to fight for good positions.”

Bezzecchi is also sure that Silverstone wasn’t a one-race fluke, having felt competitive in Spain and France beforehand.

MotorLand Aragon, though, presents a much different challenge to Silverstone.

“We are making a lot of steps, we made some good steps during the winter tests but also during the first couple of rounds,” Bezzecchi said.

“We were also competitive in Jerez and Le Mans, but, unfortunately, I always made some small mistakes that removed from us the possibility to fight for a good position.

“Of course, we know that it can be difficult: Silverstone and Aragon are two really different tracks, so we will see but the target from myself and from the whole factory and the team is to try to reach a level of high competitiveness in every race, so we will work for this.”

Aragon will host a post-race test on Monday, one which Bezzecchi says will be “really important” for Aprilia, which will have some new items to test.

“I know the plan,” Bezzecchi said.

“It will be a really important test for us.

“There will be something [new] that you can see, but also something else that you can’t see.

“Of course, we didn’t plan already everything, because we have the weekend, so we have to focus on this, but for us it will be an important day.”

