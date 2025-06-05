Fabio Quartararo moved past Silverstone MotoGP heartbreak “one or two hours after”

Fabio Quartararo says he “already one or two hours after” began moving past his heartbreaking Silverstone MotoGP technical issue that robbed him of a win.

The 2021 world champion qualified on pole at the British Grand Prix and went on to take a commanding lead in the first half of the race two weeks ago.

On course for a first win since 2022, Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha developed an issue where the rear ride height device wouldn’t disengage, forcing him to retire.

The Frenchman was visibly distraught as he parked his bike up and later burst into tears in front of the media when talking about his race.

But ahead of this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP round, he says it didn’t take him long to move past the disappointment and focus on the positives of the race.

“Yeah, I mean already one or two hours after it was much more the positives of the weekend [on my mind] than what happened,” he said.

“I mean, it was so long that I didn’t feel that great on the bike, to feel that fast.

“And we have to take the positives of that weekend, that we were also fast in the long runs.

“Qualifying, we are starting to be really fast on one lap but we struggle in the sprints and in the race, and this one [Silverstone] was a good one for us.

“So, let’s see what we can do in the future.”

Ducati still has an edge over MotoGP rivals despite recent defeats

Quartararo’s retirement from the British GP handed victory to Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, extending Ducati’s defeats to two races following Johann Zarco’s French GP win for Honda.

It has led to suggestions that Ducati’s dominance may be over, though Quartararo doesn’t believe that yet.

“I think still they have something more,” he commented.

“To be honest, in Silverstone, in this condition, I didn’t expect to see all the different manufacturers at the front.

“But I think everybody tried to get closer, tried to fight with them and tried to make the show a bit nicer.

“But talking about my point of view and Yamaha, we are working really well and of course it’s our main goal to be fighting with them.”

