Johann Zarco continues to “evaluate” 2026 MotoGP options after consecutive podiums

The recent form of Johann Zarco has left him still considering his options in MotoGP for 2026, the French rider’s LCR Honda contract running out at the end of 2025.

Having been the standout Honda rider for much of his time with the brand in MotoGP, Zarco’s current two-race podium streak (including a victory in France) has fortified his position as HRC’s best performer.

Already before his Le Mans win, performances such as that which brought a fourth-place finish in Argentina meant he was already positioning himself well for a Honda renewal for 2026.

But the recent results have only amplified the possibility of Zarco moving from the satellite LCR Honda team to the factory Honda HRC Castrol squad, where Luca Marini – who is missing this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix as a result of injuries sustained in a testing crash at Suzuka ahead of the eight-hour race there in August – is out of contract at the end of this season.

Zarco, though, insists he is still evaluating his options for next year.

“Keep pushing with Honda is the target and, with all we did before Le Mans, discussions were pretty good,” Zarco told the pre-event press conference in Aragon when asked about his future in comments which echoed what he told Crash.net in an exclusive interview at the British Grand Prix.

“With the two podiums in a row [in France and Britain] we are kind of sure that things will continue.

“Still, try to evaluate this HRC position, or LCR but with even more investment from Honda with Lucio [Cecchinello, LCR Honda team owner].

“So, that’s discussion between management and Honda bosses, and from there we will see what to do.”

Traction strength to be of benefit in MotorLand?

One of the strengths that Zarco has with the Honda at the moment is rear traction on corner exits. When grip is low – like it was in Le Mans, SIlverstone, and Termas – Zarco is able to exploit what he feels is “good behaviour” on acceleration.

Last year, the then-newly-resurfaced MotorLand Aragon offered particularly low grip which improved little over the weekend due to intermittent rain.

They were conditions in which brands like Aprilia particularly struggled, but for Zarco it was the first race where he was able to make Q2 with Honda, and he was able to finish 13th in the race – his second-best result of the season at that point.

With the improvements made to the RC213V for 2025, could MotorLand – where grip is expected to have improved over last year – be an opportunity for Zarco to excel once more?

“We did a big step with the bike, and it’s true that on-gas the bike has a good behaviour,” he said. “So, this can help. But it’s also a track where being strong in the entry and having this good feeling on the left side makes a difference because Marc [Marquez] can show it, that he always made a big difference here.

“When the track is not super-good in grip, my style with the bike works correctly, so I’m just curious to see how it will be.

“But the most challenging I think is to find this consistency on the left side to get faster every lap.”

The top-six is the target for Zarco, despite his recent podium run, the French rider feeling that that is where the potential of the Honda currently lies.

“I would love to be close to the top-six because I think it’s the real level of our bike at the moment, the performance that we can get,” he said.

“Here in Aragon, it’s very special with more left turns, which is not my best but with this good feeling that we are improving, and now that I can analyse better my weak points and try to use the strong points of the bike, I’m open to catch something good because since two races these good things are kind of coming to me.

“So, I stay open in case it’s coming again here in Aragon.”

Aragon also stands out on the calendar for the post-race test on Monday, but Zarco’s attention hasn’t moved that far ahead yet.

“I will know the plan of Monday on Sunday night or Monday morning, because we just try to give the best on-track and give the feeling,” he explained.

“Then, the work of the technicians is their own work.”