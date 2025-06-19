Alex cautious on chances of historic Marquez family MotoGP one-two: "Logical is third, but..."

Alex Marquez insists it's still “too early” to consider a historic MotoGP championship one-two with brother Marc Marquez, despite the duo’s dominant start to the 2025 season.

After making headlines last year at Sachsenring by becoming the first brothers to share a premier-class podium since 1997, the Marquez siblings have taken their joint success to a new level.

With Marc now at Ducati’s factory team and Alex delivering career-best form on the satellite Gresini GP24, the pair have both won races, shared the MotoGP podium three times, swapped the title lead and opened up a significant gap over Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

While halting Marc’s charge towards a ninth world title would be a major upset, Alex has built a 61-point advantage over Bagnaia in the battle for runner-up.

“No, I think it’s still too early, 14 rounds to go,” replied Alex, when asked at the Aragon Test if a Marquez title one-two was now a realistic feat.

“It is early to speak about it."

Alex, who has already beaten his previous best MotoGP season points total, added:

“It is true that we have really good points in our pocket already. We are not a big distance from the leader and we have a good distance compared to Pecco."

“We need to see. We don't need to watch just Marc, but also Pecco."

Alex continued: “To be realistic, on paper, the logical thing is to finish third.

"But at the moment we are second, we are performing really good. In Silverstone, we were performing better than Marc and Pecco. Here [in Aragon] better than Pecco.

“So we need to keep going like this and, with the things that we have, we need to strike at 100%.”

However, Alex remains wary of Ducati’s ongoing developments, which he fears could eventually hand a decisive advantage to the factory-spec GP25s of Marc, Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio.

“If they do in the future, or after this test, a step forward with the new aerodynamics they are trying, or something else, and we cannot fight, we just need to keep going in our championship and try to take good points in every race," Alex added.

Bagnaia, who has struggled for front-end feeling on the GP25 this season, felt he had finally made real progress after using the larger brake discs on his way to third place at Aragon.