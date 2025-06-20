Marc Marquez “in the top of his career”, “great” to compare against - Fabio Di Giannantonio

Fabio Di Giannantonio says it’s “great” to be able to compare himself directly with a rider like Marc Marquez, who the Italian suggests is “in the top of his career” in 2025.

Di Giannantonio became a factory rider for the first time this year, with a contract tied to Ducati to race with the VR46 Racing team for the 2025 MotoGP season.

It’s a status which gives Di Giannantonio the ability to directly compare himself against the riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team – two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia, and six-time premier class champion Marc Marquez – without differences to account for between their respective machinery.

“At the end, I compare myself with two incredible champions, with the same package,” Fabio Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com.

“If I can see things that they do and I can’t do at the moment, if I find a way to do it I can do the same. So, it’s great.”

Di Giannantonio added that Marquez in particular is good to have as a comparison in 2025 because of the level of his riding this year.

“Marc [Marquez] is I think just in the top of his career [at the] moment, maybe; with knowledge, with maturity, and speed.

“So, it’s great to be able to compare yourself with this kind of champion, you can draw a lot.”

He added: “I will criticise myself quite a lot, and I always try to be super-objective on things that happen to me or that I do.

“Most of the time I’m like an overthinker, but I always choose to be positive and try to see all the positive things around, to build from it.

“I always divide the performance from the result, because the result can be for many reasons, but the performance is what you can manage.”