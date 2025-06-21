Fabio Di Giannantonio identifies “mistake” that cost him podium chance in Italian MotoGP Sprint

Fabio Di Giannantonio believes he could’ve fought for the podium in the Italian MotoGP Sprint without a lap one mistake.

The Italian started from the front of the third row in seventh place, but dropped back at the first corner, although this had little to do with his mid-corner contact with Brad Binder – that left the South African out of the race – as the VR46 Racing rider explained.

“It’s been a great race for me, my best result at Mugello – until now,” Fabio Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com.

“Happy because we were starting not that in front, I was on the third row, and I think I’ve done a pretty good race.

“I had a lot of fun battling around with many riders. I did also some good overtakes, especially on Arrabbiata 1 – that was a good overtake!

“What I’m a little angry with myself [about] is the first corner because I braked too early and I lost too many positions in the first corner.

“I think, without that mistake, I could fight with Vinales and Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] for the podium.

“The positive is that we have a really good base to work on for tomorrow so we want to aim for something good tomorrow.”

Morbidelli: “Not particularly positive”

While Di Giannantonio’s Sprint was a story of potential not-quite-realised, his VR46 Ducati teammate, Franco Morbidelli, was left frustrated after the 11-lap race having encountered familiar rear grip issues.

“It was a not particularly positive Sprint,” Morbidelli said.

“We always struggle on Saturdays with rear grip, so I’ve been also struggling today.

“But, P7 was the maximum I could get today.

“Tomorrow will be different because usually on Sundays we always have a different feeling, so I’m confident for tomorrow.”