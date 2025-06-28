Jorge Martin injury update provided by close MotoGP ally

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro has provided a positive update on reigning world champion Jorge Martin’s injury recovery.

Jorge Martin has been sidelined since crashing on his racing comeback in April’s Qatar Grand Prix, suffering numerous fractures and a collapsed lung.

The factory Aprilia rider has not raced since and has only recently been able to start training again.

Initial estimates suggested Martin wouldn’t be back until July’s German Grand Prix, though this remains in question.

Jorge Martin MotoGP return given hope by his close friend

However, close ally Aleix Espargaro says Martin is beginning to “see the light at the end of the tunnel” and is “close to coming back”.

“Jorge is much better.,” Espargaro, who is replacing the injured Luca Marini at the factory Honda team this weekend at Assen, told motogp.com.

“In the last weeks, he started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“He has started to train a lot harder and is improving physically.

“Unfortunately, it’s not just his decision to come back. It is from the doctor and the team.

“Obviously with the big injuries that he had, he has to wait a little bit more. But he’s close to coming back.”

Aprilia have hinted he could test their bike soon although a race comeback is inevitably another question altogether.

Martin is currently being replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori at the Italian manufacturer’s works team.

This latest injury setback following a winter of misfortune for Martin, who crashed on day one of pre-season testing before sustaining further injuries in a training incident prior to the Thai Grand Prix.

Despite his limited bike time, Martin has been at the centre of controversy when it emerged after the French Grand Prix that he was looking to activate a performance clause in his contract to leave Aprilia.

Martin himself later confirmed this following Aprilia issuing a statement on the matter, where he asked the team to respect his contractual agreements.

It is understood that Martin is looking to join Honda’s factory team next year, though the Japanese marque has repeatedly insisted that it has not made any offer.

Aprilia insists that it has a valid contract with Martin to the end of 2026 and that this must be honoured by both parties.