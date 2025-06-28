Marc Marquez will “really feel” Dutch MotoGP crash when he “wakes up”

Sylvain Guintoli says Marc Marquez will “really feel” his Dutch MotoGP crash on Saturday morning.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez’s FP1 crash at the Dutch MotoGP was one “you can really feel” the morning after, according to former grand prix racer Sylvain Guintoli.

Marquez crashed early in FP1 at the Dutch MotoGP, but was able to get back out on track later on to top the session by 0.313 seconds ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Guintoli had concern for Marquez after his Friday morning crash, despite his later pace, saying he’d feel the pain on Saturday after high-siding at turn 15.

“Crashes like that? You feel them,” Guintoli said on TNT Sports’ broadcast.

“If you don’t have a specific injury, you still feel like the body has been through it.

“High speed crashes, you feel them on the day. You feel them the day after, as well.

“The body tightens up. When you wake up the next day you can really feel it.

“He will be out there feeling it. He is brave. We also know that Marc doesn’t want to look weak ever.

“Even if he was in real pain, he would try to hide it from the competition.”

'Champions don't feel the pain!'

Ducati Lenovo Team manager Davide Tardozzi was more upbeat than Guintoli, saying that “champions don’t feel the pain”.

“He is a bit injured on the left arm,” Tardozzi told TNT Sports after Marc Marquez’s FP1 crash.

“But champions don’t feel the pain! He is okay.

“The problem is that the surface is too cold and sometimes the tyre needs time to heat up.

“That’s why we had so many crashes.”

Marquez crashed again in Practice at turn seven and was taken to the medical centre afterwards.

There, he was found to have suffered bruising to his face, finger, stomach, and left elbow, but was declared fit to contest Saturday morning’s FP2 session.

He ended Practice fifth-fastest, one place behind his factory Ducati teammate: Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Dream future street track has "more character" than new locations, says F1 driver
Red Bull's Bangkok F1 showrun
F1 News
12m ago
Charles Leclerc‘s worrying 2026 F1 verdict: ‘Not the most enjoyable car I’ve driven’
Charles Leclerc
BSB News
12m ago
PBM chief responds to rumours involving Tarran MacKenzie and Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP News
12m ago
Fabio Quartararo warns Yamaha: “I have no more time, I need a winning MotoGP project”
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez will “really feel” Dutch MotoGP crash when he “wakes up”
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin injury update provided by close MotoGP ally
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar GP
F1 News
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton on impact of Ferrari’s new upgrades: “We’re a huge chunk off”
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
10h ago
Michael Dunlop sets record as he claims pole at Tandragee 100
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP News
11h ago
Battered Marc Marquez points out impact of gravel stones after Dutch MotoGP crashes
Marc Marquez
F1 News
11h ago
Alex Dunne put forward as possible Cadillac driver after shining in FP1 outing
Alex Dunne