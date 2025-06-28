Marc Marquez will “really feel” Dutch MotoGP crash when he “wakes up”

Marc Marquez’s FP1 crash at the Dutch MotoGP was one “you can really feel” the morning after, according to former grand prix racer Sylvain Guintoli.

Marquez crashed early in FP1 at the Dutch MotoGP, but was able to get back out on track later on to top the session by 0.313 seconds ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Guintoli had concern for Marquez after his Friday morning crash, despite his later pace, saying he’d feel the pain on Saturday after high-siding at turn 15.

“Crashes like that? You feel them,” Guintoli said on TNT Sports’ broadcast.

“If you don’t have a specific injury, you still feel like the body has been through it.

“High speed crashes, you feel them on the day. You feel them the day after, as well.

“The body tightens up. When you wake up the next day you can really feel it.

“He will be out there feeling it. He is brave. We also know that Marc doesn’t want to look weak ever.

“Even if he was in real pain, he would try to hide it from the competition.”

'Champions don't feel the pain!'

Ducati Lenovo Team manager Davide Tardozzi was more upbeat than Guintoli, saying that “champions don’t feel the pain”.

“He is a bit injured on the left arm,” Tardozzi told TNT Sports after Marc Marquez’s FP1 crash.

“But champions don’t feel the pain! He is okay.

“The problem is that the surface is too cold and sometimes the tyre needs time to heat up.

“That’s why we had so many crashes.”

Marquez crashed again in Practice at turn seven and was taken to the medical centre afterwards.

There, he was found to have suffered bruising to his face, finger, stomach, and left elbow, but was declared fit to contest Saturday morning’s FP2 session.

He ended Practice fifth-fastest, one place behind his factory Ducati teammate: Francesco Bagnaia.