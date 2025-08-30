Marc Marquez crew chief denies “secrets” of Ducati garage

Marc Marquez’s crew chief has denied that “secrets” would be kept from Pecco Bagnaia.

The two factory Ducati riders have experienced vastly different MotoGP 2025 campaigns.

While newcomer Marquez is set to rack up his ninth world title, potentially sooner rather than later, Ducati stalwart Bagnaia has struggled more than ever.

Marco Rigamonti, the veteran MotoGP crew chief who is assigned to Marquez this season, insists their side of the garage would not withhold information which could help Pecco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez crew chief insists Ducati strength lies in sharing data

Rigamonti, Marquez

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We, as a team, always work together, and we help each other,” Rigamonti told AS.

“Yes, we would help him, because what I've seen over the years is that in the end on the track the difference is made by the riders.

“It helps to improve the level of the bike. If Ducati has this level it is because it has helped itself with everyone's information to get to this point.

“If there were secrets between Ducati bikes and riders, the Ducati would have a lower level.

“You have to remember when the Ducati were far from the top positions, that's why it's important that we're at the top now.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“If your rival is your teammate, there will be rivalry on the track, but nothing more.

“It's important that all the people in the team, including Pecco's technicians, have a good relationship and help each other as much as possible.”

The GP25 showed its first signs of being tricky in preseason when Marquez and Bagnaia did not like the newest engine.

But while the brilliant Marc Marquez has tamed the bike, Bagnaia has struggled disastrously while VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio (the final GP25 rider) has endured a topsy-turvy campaign.

The performances of Alex Marquez, at least until the most recent rounds, hinted that the GP24 might even be better than Ducati’s latest motorcycle.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez and Bagnaia are contracted to stay as Ducati factory teammates in 2026.

That means they are jointly leading the direction of next year’s package.

How Ducati will tackle that key task - with one rider flying high and the other in trouble - remains to be seen.