Toprak Razgatlioglu told he’s made a mistake with MotoGP ramifications

Toprak Razgatlioglu should have delayed his MotoGP arrival, he has been told.

The World Superbike Championship star will make an exciting switch of paddocks next season.

Razgatlioglu will link up with Pramac Yamaha and is the most eye-catching addition to the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

However, his haste at joining MotoGP is an error according to Carlo Pernat.

The veteran MotoGP rider manager told GPOne: “Personally, I would have advised Razgatlioglu to postpone the arrival by a year.

“We’ll have to see if, in 2026, he’ll already ride a Yamaha projected to 2027 or still this outdated version.

“I hope for him that he received the right guarantees, like Fabio Quartararo definitely did.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu will enter MotoGP in the final year of using Michelin tyres.

In 2027 MotoGP will partner with Pirelli as their official tyre supplier. Razgatlioglu has mastered the Pirellis from his reign in World Superbikes.

However, it is curious timing that he will race for one year with different tyres before the entire series moves to Pirelli.

Yamaha V4 in the background

The big developments surrounding Yamaha are with their V4 engine.

The V4 engine will make its race debut at the San Marino MotoGP.

It is a massive milestone in Yamaha’s quest to return to the top of the sport.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez is expected to be the first to race with the V4.

Yamaha’s star man Quartararo has indicated how quick the V4 must be, when he tests at Misano, for him to discard his current M1.

Pernat added: “Yamaha is trudging along.

“They’re now working on the V4 engine leaving aside the development of the current engine which is now at the end of its run.

“And Quartararo realised this: not surprisingly, he seems to have lost his motivation.”