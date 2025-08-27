Ducati working to get Pecco Bagnaia ‘confidence in normal things’ on GP25 MotoGP bike

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says the “significant set-up changes” made to Pecco Bagnaia’s bike at the Hungarian MotoGP round need to get him ‘confidence in normal things’.

The double world champion endured his worst weekend of the year at Balaton Park, as his struggles on the front end of the GP25 were magnified.

He fell out of Q1 for the first time this season and was only 13th in the sprint, before coming through to ninth in the grand prix.

Ducati made numerous radical set-up changes to Pecco Bagnaia’s GP25 across the weekend, with that work seemingly paying off come the grand prix.

Bagnaia said afterwards that he was able to feel what he has been missing all season.

Gigi Dall'Igna reflects on Pecco Bagnaia's race

In his post-race debrief, Dall’Igna once more backed Bagnaia and expressed excitement at the set-up direction it has found for him.

“It was a truly complicated weekend for Bagnaia, from practice to the qualifying round and then to the GP,” he wrote.

“There was only one positive note, but it was an important one: the sensations experienced in the race with the significant set-up changes that were made after the qualifying run.

“What matters right now is not the result of the race itself, but the 'feeling' he has rediscovered on the bike.

“The results will come only after he has fully regained the right confidence, which also involves getting used to doing 'things' that should be normal but that the previous configuration did not allow him to do.

“The next stage will therefore be important to confirm the chosen path: we can't wait for this to happen.

“We believe in Pecco, and he knows it.”

This apparent breakthrough comes after a tense week between Bagnaia and Ducati, after the former said he was running out of patience with the brand following the Austrian Grand Prix.

He backtracked on these comments in Hungary.