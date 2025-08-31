Marc Marquez aura summed up perfectly in one word by Marco Rigamonti

When Marc Marquez had his first run with the Ducati Factory team at the Barcelona test last year, he brought ‘Todo al Rojo’ – which means “Everything on Red” – as the theme of his upcoming move.

Little did we know, he painted the 2025 MotoGP season with red, quite literally.

The #93 puts himself into runaway championship position after racking up seven consecutive doubles – Sprint Race and Grand Prix Win – still unbeaten from the Aragon Round in early June.

In total, Marc had already amassed 23 wins from 28 races held from 14 rounds so far. Building 175 points advantage to the closest challenger, Alex Marquez, and on the verge of sealing the title in Misano, right before the flyaway phase of the season.

Enjoying a long and successful relationship with Santi Hernandez back in Honda, and then one-year stint with Frankie Carchedi in Gresini last year, Marc Marquez paired with longtime Ducati engineer, Marco Rigamonti, as his crew chief for the 2025 season.

“Happy,” is how Rigamonti summed up his emotion when asked to work with Marquez in an interview to AS.

“Especially because I realised that Ducati valued me.

“After Mugello last year, when he signed with Ducati. Between Mugello and Assen, Ducati called me to tell me, a person in charge.”

Rigamonti was asked for one word to sum up Marquez.

“Complete,” was his description.

Marc Marquez 'knows why he is going fast'

Marquez, Rigamonti

During his MotoGP career, Rigamonti had worked with various riders - famously Andrea Iannone and Enea Bastianini - before finding himself in Marquez's garage.

The Italian explained what makes Marquez different from other riders.

"Surely the Marquez of today is not the one of previous years, with the experience he has now and very capable of helping the crew chief,” Rigamonti added.

“Talking, because he understands everything that happens to the motorcycle. He is not a rider that goes fast without knowing why.

"He knows why he's going fast and understands what he can do that will help make it feel better.

"And besides, he always gives one hundred percent. If he doesn't go, there is no doubt that it is because he has not given it his all.”

'Most surprising' Marc Marquez trait

Being paired with a rider of Marquez's stature is not an easy task, but Rigamonti found a surprising aspect of working with the #93.

Despite everything he had achieved in his illustrious MotoGP career, Marquez is known for his grounded and down-to-earth persona, something that makes Rigamonti appreciate Marc more than his achievement on the track itself.

“The human character. The person," he said.

"The rider and the track record are known, but the human point of view is exceptional. He smiles, jokes with us, greets everyone, thanks everyone, apologises...

"With one of his levels you can expect one who arrives wearing his eight championships on his forehead, which would be shit, and quite the opposite. That allows the team to work serenely and everyone is happy.”