Casey Stoner names the key figure who will fix Pecco Bagnaia's MotoGP problems

Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner believes Pecco Bagnaia and his crew chief Cristian Gabarrini will pull the Italian out of his 2025 season slump.

Ongoing problems in finding feeling from the front end of the 2025 factory Ducati has led to Pecco Bagnaia’s worst season with the works squad.

After 14 rounds, he has won just one grand prix and is 227 points down on his championship-leading team-mate Marc Marquez.

The recent Hungarian Grand Prix represented a new low for Bagnaia in 2025, as he struggled throughout the entire weekend and came away a best of ninth in the main race.

However, he was left feeling more positive after radical set-up changes for the grand prix provided him with the best confidence in the front end of the GP25 he’s had all year.

Speaking during the Austrian Grand Prix the week before, double world champion Casey Stoner admits it’s “difficult” to truly understand Bagnaia’s issues.

Casey Stoner puts faith in Cristian Gabarrini

Stoner, Gabarrini

However, he believes there will be a quick turnaround when Bagnaia and crew chief Gabarrini - who worked with Stoner previously - figure things out.

“It’s really difficult know exactly where the issues are,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“But at the same time, it’s not the first moment that we’ve seen Pecco do this and struggle maybe in the first part of a season and find his form and find what he needs.

“He’s quite deliberate with everything he does.

“So, when you’ve got somebody like Marc in as your team-mate, in reality it’s going to help you for the future because - as much as this is a difficult season for him - you always learn the most in your worst years and your worst moments.

“I think towards the end of this season, or maybe even for next year, whatever he learns from this year can make him a heck of a lot stronger and maybe a much bigger challenge in the future.

“We’ll wait and see. Pecco and Cristian normally work very, very well and they’ll find the reasons and try and find what they are looking for.

“And if he gets that feeling back, things can turnaround quickly.”

