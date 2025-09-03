Marc Marquez: “This isn't one of my best tracks...” | Ducati title chance

Riding the crest of a wave with 14 consecutive victories, Marc Marquez is fast closing in on a long-awaited seventh MotoGP crown.

But while the Ducati Lenovo rider cannot secure the riders’ title this weekend in Catalunya, his dominance means Ducati can seal the 2025 constructors’ championship.

The Italian factory, beaten only twice this season, at the French and British Grands Prix, holds a 276-point cushion over Aprilia.

Ducati will claim a sixth successive manufacturers’ crown if it leaves Barcelona with an advantage of at least 259 points.

With only the best race result from each manufacturer counting towards the tally, Marquez has contributed the lion’s share of Ducati’s total.

The only exceptions were the COTA and Jerez GPs, where he fell, plus the Silverstone Sprint, when younger brother Alex Marquez took victory for Gresini.

By Marc's standards, Barcelona has not been a happy hunting ground, with just two premier-class wins, in 2014 and 2019.

But after conquering other ‘weak’ venues such as Qatar, Assen and Austria this season, few would bet against the #93 extending his record run this weekend.

“This isn't one of my best tracks, at least on paper, even in terms of results,” said Marquez, whose current streak began with his last home appearance in Aragon.

“In any case, it's my home race and the atmosphere created by the fans is always unique and special.

“From free practice on Friday, we'll try to understand the true values on the field.

“We'll stay focused and bring home as many points as possible, considering that this track really values the riding and technical skills of our rivals.”

Marquez heads into Barcelona with a 175-point MotoGP title lead over Alex.

To have his first mathematical shot at the crown during the following Misano round, Marc must extend that advantage to at least 185 points this weekend.

Ducati Lenovo is also firmly on course for this year's teams' title, where the points scored by both riders in each race count, holding a 277-point lead over Gresini.

Constructors’ standings (after Round 14/22)

(Best result per manufacturer, per race)

