Jack Miller "ready to roll up sleeves" at Barcelona MotoGP: “I’ve had some proper scraps here”

Jack Miller is “fired up to bounce back big time” in Barcelona after a tough run of MotoGP races.

Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Jack Miller is banking on “solid” private testing data at Barcelona to help “bounce back big time” in this weekend’s Catalan MotoGP.

The Australian, whose Pramac future looks safe but is yet to be officially confirmed, arrives after four straight non-scores at the stop-and-go Red Bull Ring and Balaton Park.

Barcelona offers a more flowing layout, which suits Yamaha’s M1, but its notoriously low grip has often exposed one of the bike’s main weaknesses.

Miller’s best result at Barcelona remains a podium for Ducati in 2021, alongside three other top-five finishes.

“Montmelo’s a track I really like - I‘ve had some proper scraps here and some good results too,” Miller said.

“Hungary was a tough one to swallow, so I‘m fired up to bounce back big time this weekend.

“We know the Yamaha’s still a work in progress, but the test we did here in June gave us some solid data.

“I‘m ready to roll up my sleeves, get stuck in, and give the fans something to cheer about.”

Team-mate Miguel Oliveira heads to Barcelona encouraged by his best Yamaha finish of the season, 12th in Hungary, almost doubling his points tally.

The Portuguese, a past MotoGP winner at Barcelona with KTM, said:

“I‘m really motivated for Barcelona, especially coming off a strong race in Balaton.

“I know the bike still has its limits, so I expect another challenging weekend, but we tested here two months ago, which gives us more confidence. I‘m ready to give it everything.”

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi added: “Back in June, we had a private test at Montmelo that went pretty well, so we arrive here with a positive mindset.

“It‘s a circuit that suits both the Yamaha and our riders better than the recent tracks we‘ve faced. I‘m confident this can be a more competitive weekend for the whole Yamaha camp.

“Plus, both Jack and Miguel have great history here, which can give them that extra mental push to deliver strong results.”

Miller is 17th in the world championship standings with Oliveira 23rd. Factory rider Alex Rins is in-between in 19th, while Fabio Quartararo leads the way in tenth.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

