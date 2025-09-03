Fabio Quartararo: Barcelona “one of my favourites, but...”

Fabio Quartararo rates Montmelo as one of his favourite tracks but warns Yamaha’s grip woes could again hold him back.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

After heading into the summer break with a run of top-six MotoGP results – including a Sprint podium at Sachsenring - Fabio Quartararo has been left with a best of tenth from the past four races.

Incidents and penalties have played a role, while the stop-go layouts of the Red Bull Ring and Balaton Park preyed on the Yamaha’s weaknesses.

This weekend’s Barcelona MotoGP offers a more flowing challenge, with several fast corners better suited to the M1’s DNA.

Quartararo claimed victory for Yamaha at Barcelona in 2020 and 2022, but in recent years the track’s notoriously low grip has exposed the M1’s Achilles’ heel.

"We're in Montmelo – this is one of my favourite circuits. But we don't arrive here with as good a momentum as we had hoped for,” said Quartararo.

“I’m curious to see if our grip will be better this weekend. Either way, we will, as always, do our best for a top 10 on Friday, and then we go from there."

Yamaha arrives with data from private testing earlier in the year, but team director Massimo Meregalli admitted:

"Unfortunately, the grip at this track has never been very high. In the past years, we always had mixed results there: usually good in the morning, but we struggled more in the hotter afternoon sessions.

“We're trying to prepare in the best way possible. Despite this not being one of our strongest circuits, we will start the GP putting in a lot of effort and won’t take anything for granted in order to maximise our performance."

Quartararo, who will sample Yamaha’s new V4 prototype for the first time at the Misano test on September 15, currently sits tenth in the world championship with eight rounds remaining.

Fabio Quartararo: Barcelona MotoGP “one of my favourites, but...”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Colton Herta gets Cadillac F1 2026 role amid F2 switch rumours
2h ago
Colton Herta
BSB News
Danny Kent starts Mar-Train’s final chapter: “Donington always a strong track for me”
2h ago
Danny Kent
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shows off Niki Lauda tribute helmet for first Italian GP as Ferrari driver
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
How Max Verstappen “amazed” Red Bull and left team speechless at Dutch GP
3h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Barni: “New evolution” Panigale for Danilo Petrucci at Magny-Cours
4h ago
Danilo Petrucci

More News

F1 News
McLaren “resisted” before signing $100m game-changing deal
4h ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: Barcelona “one of my favourites, but...”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Paul Aron to replace Franco Colapinto for Alpine F1 practice debut
5h ago
Paul Aron
F1 News
Revealed: Sergio Perez’s huge salary at Cadillac F1
6h ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Jack Miller "ready to roll up sleeves" at Barcelona MotoGP: “I’ve had some proper scraps here”
6h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP