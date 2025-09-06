Starting grid for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez will start on pole for the 2025 Catalan Grand Prix sprint and main race this weekend. 

The Spaniard, second in the championship, ended a pole drought dating back to Argentina 2023 on Saturday at Barcelona when he set a new lap record of 1m37.536s to beat Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo. 

Championship leader Marc Marquez will start from third on the factory team Ducati, after his pole charge was thwarted by a near-crash on his final lap. 

Alex Marquez needs to ensure he does not lose 10 points across both races this weekend to ensure that Marc Marquez cannot have a chance of winning the championship at the San Marino Grand Prix. 

Pecco Bagnaia on the sister factory team Ducati suffered his worst qualifying result of the season down in 21st, which also represents his worst Saturday performance since he was a non-starter in the grid shootout in Portugal 2022. 

2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Full starting grid

                                      2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix | Starting Grid
PosRiderNatTeamBike
1Alex MarquezESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati GP24
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha
3Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP25
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46 Racing TeamDucati GP24
5Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46 Racing TeamDucati GP25
7Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda CastrolHonda
8Ai OguraJAPTrackhouse RacingAprilia
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia
13Fermin AldeguerESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati GP24
14Jack MillerAUSPrima Pramac RacingYamaha
15Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia
16Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Pramac RacingYamaha
17Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda
18Jorge MartinESPAprilia RacingAprilia
19Aleix EspargaroESPHonda Test TeamHonda
20Alex RinsESPMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha
21Pecco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP25
22Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test TeamAprilia
24Somkiat ChantraINDIdemitsu LCR HondaHonda

The grid for the 2025 Catalan Grand Prix is slightly expanded, with Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Aleix Espargaro (Honda) making wildcard appearances this weekend. 

LCR's Somkiat Chantra is making his return since suffering a knee injury after the Dutch Grand Prix, while Maverick Vinales (Tech3) is back after missing the last two events with a shoulder injury. 

Ahead of the sprint, there are no grid penalties. 

