Starting grid for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez will start on pole for the 2025 Catalan Grand Prix sprint and main race this weekend.
The Spaniard, second in the championship, ended a pole drought dating back to Argentina 2023 on Saturday at Barcelona when he set a new lap record of 1m37.536s to beat Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Championship leader Marc Marquez will start from third on the factory team Ducati, after his pole charge was thwarted by a near-crash on his final lap.
Alex Marquez needs to ensure he does not lose 10 points across both races this weekend to ensure that Marc Marquez cannot have a chance of winning the championship at the San Marino Grand Prix.
Pecco Bagnaia on the sister factory team Ducati suffered his worst qualifying result of the season down in 21st, which also represents his worst Saturday performance since he was a non-starter in the grid shootout in Portugal 2022.
2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Full starting grid
|2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix | Starting Grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|1
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|BK8 Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|3
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati GP24
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati GP25
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JAP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|BK8 Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Yamaha
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Yamaha
|17
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda
|18
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|ESP
|Honda Test Team
|Honda
|20
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|21
|Pecco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|22
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Team
|Aprilia
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|IND
|Idemitsu LCR Honda
|Honda
The grid for the 2025 Catalan Grand Prix is slightly expanded, with Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Aleix Espargaro (Honda) making wildcard appearances this weekend.
LCR's Somkiat Chantra is making his return since suffering a knee injury after the Dutch Grand Prix, while Maverick Vinales (Tech3) is back after missing the last two events with a shoulder injury.
Ahead of the sprint, there are no grid penalties.