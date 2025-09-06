Starting grid for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez will start on pole for the 2025 Catalan Grand Prix sprint and main race this weekend.

The Spaniard, second in the championship, ended a pole drought dating back to Argentina 2023 on Saturday at Barcelona when he set a new lap record of 1m37.536s to beat Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Championship leader Marc Marquez will start from third on the factory team Ducati, after his pole charge was thwarted by a near-crash on his final lap.

Alex Marquez needs to ensure he does not lose 10 points across both races this weekend to ensure that Marc Marquez cannot have a chance of winning the championship at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Pecco Bagnaia on the sister factory team Ducati suffered his worst qualifying result of the season down in 21st, which also represents his worst Saturday performance since he was a non-starter in the grid shootout in Portugal 2022.

2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Full starting grid

2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix | Starting Grid Pos Rider Nat Team Bike 1 Alex Marquez ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati GP24 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 3 Marc Marquez ESP Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati GP24 5 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati GP25 7 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda Castrol Honda 8 Ai Ogura JAP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol Honda 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 13 Fermin Aldeguer ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati GP24 14 Jack Miller AUS Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha 15 Raul Fernandez ESP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha 17 Joan Mir ESP Honda HRC Castrol Honda 18 Jorge Martin ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 19 Aleix Espargaro ESP Honda Test Team Honda 20 Alex Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 21 Pecco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 22 Maverick Vinales ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Team Aprilia 24 Somkiat Chantra IND Idemitsu LCR Honda Honda

The grid for the 2025 Catalan Grand Prix is slightly expanded, with Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Aleix Espargaro (Honda) making wildcard appearances this weekend.

LCR's Somkiat Chantra is making his return since suffering a knee injury after the Dutch Grand Prix, while Maverick Vinales (Tech3) is back after missing the last two events with a shoulder injury.

Ahead of the sprint, there are no grid penalties.