‘Worst race on calendar’ fears come true for fuming Pedro Acosta in Australian MotoGP

Pedro Acosta was unhappy with his level of performance at the Australian Grand Prix

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta says his fears of the Australian Grand Prix being his worst MotoGP race on the calendar proved “exactly like this” after finishing fifth.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed consistent podium challenges since KTM introduced updates after the summer break.

Taking a hard-fought second in Indonesia, and with a number of big names absent for the Australian Grand Prix, this weekend’s Phillip Island round presented a good opportunity for Pedro Acosta.

After taking third in the sprint, the KTM rider fought for the lead early in the grand prix before fading 7.930s adrift to fifth at the chequered flag.

An unhappy Acosta told TNT Sport afterwards that he was only at “70%” of his full potential on the RC16 and still suffered “a hole” in his tyres.

“Well, difficult because when you make a race at 70% of your performance and you even end up with a hole in the tyres that you can’t manage, it’s critical, I would say,” he said.

“For this, we need to keep going because it is the only way.”

MotoGP has celebrated two first-time winners at the last brace of races now, with rookie Fermin Aldguer triumphant at Mandalika and Raul Fernandez taking top honours at Phillip Island.

Acosta believes he and KTM are close to being able to win races, but admits it is “quite tough” to ride like he is currently.

“Well, I think we are close, but we need to wait for our moment,” he added.

“I knew that this track was going to be difficult before coming here.

“It is our worst race of the calendar for me, but also for the bike.

“And it was exactly like this!

“We hope that now there are coming better races for us, like Sepang, Portugal, like Valencia, and we expect to just improve because it is quite tough to race like this.”

KTM’s next-best competitor behind Acosta was his team-mate Brad Binder, who was over four seconds further back in eighth.

With Aprilia securing a double win at Phillip Island, it is now 47 points clear of KTM in the battle for second in the manufacturers’ championship.

In this article

‘Worst race on calendar’ fears come true for fuming Pedro Acosta in Australian MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reacts to Toprak Razgatlioglu collision at WorldSBK decider
4m ago
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Superpole Race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Starting grid for Jerez World Superbike finale after controversial Bulega/Razgatlioglu clash
22m ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
39m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi wins lightning-affected Indianapolis endurance race for BMW
47m ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 IGTC Indianapolis
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Verstappen on pole
1h ago
Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2025

More News

WSBK News
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can win 2025 WorldSBK title in Spanish Superpole Race
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘Worst race on calendar’ fears come true for fuming Pedro Acosta in Australian MotoGP
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Sick Fabio Di Giannantonio had “Avenger feeling” in Australia MotoGP podium run
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez’s first MotoGP win: “Tear-off scare, crying in the helmet”
2h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP