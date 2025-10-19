Sick Fabio Di Giannantonio had “Avenger feeling” in Australia MotoGP podium run

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says he had “the Avenger feeling” on his way to a podium at the Australian Grand Prix despite battling a fever.

The Italian had been fast throughout the Phillip Island weekend and looked like a big victory threat after Friday’s practice running.

But his weekend was complicated by a poor qualifying performance that left him 10th, while on Sunday he was forced to battle a fever that left him “really sick” on Saturday evening.

Despite this, Fabio Di Giannantonio rallied to finish second in the grand prix behind first-time winner Raul Fernandez for his third podium of the season and earn top Ducati honours on his VR46-run GP25.

“We did an amazing job last week in the preparation of the weekend, because the team did a lot of analysis and studying, and understood what the best package could be for us to race with here,” he said.

“That was the key to making this kind of performance.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling because we know that we ruined our chances to make a possible win after qualifying.

“But it was out of our control, so it is like this. For sure, the fever didn’t help at all.

“Last night I was really sick. I had to get the job done. We did an amazing race. I’m so proud of the overtakes because it was not easy starting from P10.”

Hollywood superstar provides “extra motivation”

Di Giannantonio received a visit from Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Sunday at Phillip Island.

The Italian said he felt like he “was like a superhero” during the visit, referencing Hemsworth’s turn as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was “extra motivation” for the grand prix.

“I was feeling the Avenger feeling, I was like a superhero with him in the garage,” Di Giannantonio added.

“It was great to have him in the garage. It was definitely an extra motivation.”

