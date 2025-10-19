Raul Fernandez became MotoGP's second new winner in as many Grands Prix after the Trackhouse rider surged to victory in Sunday’s Australian round at Phillip Island.

With world champion Marc Marquez sidelined through injury and Marco Bezzecchi handicapped by two long-lap penalties, Fernandez seized his opportunity to deliver a shock maiden victory for both himself and the American-owned team.

It was also Fernandez’s first appearance on a premier-class podium, and his first race win since a Moto2 triumph at Valencia in 2021.

The Spaniard’s MotoGP career has often hung in the balance since, but Trackhouse and Aprilia’s decision to keep faith in his talent finally paid off handsomely.

Starting strongly, Fernandez slotted into second behind Bezzecchi, then inherited the lead when the factory Aprilia rider served his first long-lap penalty on lap five.

Fernandez has previously faltered from similar positions - crashing from the lead in last year’s Catalunya Sprint - but kept his composure to control the race ahead of a rotating cast of pursuers, including Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

He eventually crossed the line 1.4 seconds clear of the VR46 Ducati rider.

“I still don't believe it,” Fernandez said. “Yesterday in the sprint, Marco had an amazing pace and also Diggia in the last part of the Sprint. This morning when I had a meeting with the team, we thought the podium was a realistic position, but I never thought that we had the chance to get the victory.”

Fernandez admitted that Bezzecchi’s raw pace meant he believed a comeback by the Italian was inevitable.

“I knew he had two long laps to make, but I still thought that he had a pace to come back,” he said. “So to be honest I didn't think too much about the victory, just trying to get my first podium.”

Podium lap times: Australian MotoGP

As the laps ticked down, an emotional Fernandez lost ground to di Giannantonio and suffered a mishap on the main straight with a tear-off.

“In the last four laps, I tried not to make a mistake, but then I removed a tear off and I couldn't grab the handlebar again! But it helped to me to focus and say, ‘you need to be calm if you want to get the victory’,” he said.

“On the dashboard, we have the sectors, and I was just thinking to be constant.

"The last three, four laps, I had a big drop on the tyre and I just tried to survive. But the more difficult thing was that I made all the last lap crying in the helmet, because I never thought it was the day to get a victory!

"I am also very happy for Trackhouse and Aprilia, because it's the 300th victory for them.”

Fernandez’s breakthrough win - two weeks after rookie Fermin Aldeguer's triumph in Mandalika - moves him up to tenth in the world championship with three rounds remaining.

