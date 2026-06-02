‘It’s not possible’- Persistent KTM “disaster” plagues one rider at Mugello MotoGP

Tech3 MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini says he doesn’t “have any type of support” on the front wheel of his KTM, following a double DNF at the Italian Grand Prix.

Enea Bastianini showed strong pace on Friday at Mugello, but could only managed 11th on the grid in qualifying and crashed out of both races.

He blamed this on a persistent stability issue on the RC16, where there is no weight going through the front wheel.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Bastianini branded it a “disaster” and has urged KTM to find a quick fix.

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“I was already trying to go on throttle but, well, something from yesterday didn't work a lot, and, well, I'm surprised because I was very ambitious during that race,” he began.

“On Friday, my pace was really good and also with the medium, and I think, ‘Okay, now it's Sunday and let's see what we can do’, but at the end nothing.

“The limit is always the front. We don't have any type of support from that.

“After three laps, we start to have a lot of movement, and also on the straight I have a lot of movement before to go on the brake, and that is a disaster because also physically after five laps you are finished.

“I don't know what's happened. It's happened many times on the KTM, especially when I'm on the straight.

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“I hope to find something for the future, and I hope the KTM guys tell me something about that because it's not possible.”

Enea Bastianini leads Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

He added: “It's like if I don't have any type of weight on the front on the straight.

“Today the wind was a bit higher, was a bit faster compared to yesterday, and it's happened a lot also in Austin during qualifying, and sometimes also the bike stays on the side without touching the asphalt with the front.

“That is too strange.

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“In Austin it has been scary. Today, no, it was not on the limit like in Austin, but from my side it's very difficult to ride like that because in every braking I don't have enough stability.”