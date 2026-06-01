Official: Cal Crutchlow returns for second MotoGP race with LCR in Hungary

Cal Crutchlow will continue to replace Johann Zarco at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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The LCR Honda MotoGP team has confirmed that Cal Crutchlow will return for a second outing this season, as he replaces Johann Zarco at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Two-time MotoGP race winner Johann Zarco suffered a knee injury in a horrifying crash at the Catalan Grand Prix last month.

The Frenchman was involved in a collision with Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, and became tangled in the former’s Ducati.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Zarco is due to undergo surgery in the coming weeks, though must wait until burns to his knee have healed to mitigate the risk of infection.

LCR made a surprise announcement last week when it called up retired MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow to stand in for Zarco at the Italian Grand Prix.

Crutchlow retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, having made his debut in 2011.

The Briton won three grands prix in his career, all of them with LCR, with whom he raced between 2015 and 2020.

His last start prior to the Italian Grand Prix was as a wildcard for Yamaha at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Crutchlow was initially only confirmed for the Italian Grand Prix, but will now be on the satellite Honda for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park.

A brief statement from LCR read: “We are pleased to officially confirm that Cal Crutchlow will replace Johann Zarco at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“We hope you are all ready for some more exciting media scrums!”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Crutchlow qualified last on the grid and finished at the back in the sprint.

He retired from the grand prix after 10 laps due to pain in his shoulder from a muscle tear.

“Unfortunately, this morning in warm-up, I did something to my shoulder,” he said on Sunday at Mugello.

“I had some checks in the medical centre and we can see some damage. It was advised to do what I could do in the race and that was it.  

“The team were aware.

“Of course, I wanted to do the full race distance. But it wasn't possible for that reason.”

Crutchlow has never raced at Balaton Park, which debuted on the calendar last season.

In this article

Official: Cal Crutchlow returns for second MotoGP race with LCR in Hungary
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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