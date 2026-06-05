Trackhouse “really close” to 2027 MotoGP rider, management decisions

Justin Marks says Trackhouse is "really close" to deciding on its 2027 rider line-up and team management.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Trackhouse owner Justin Marks says the team's 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and new management structure should become clear within the next two weeks.

Trackhouse requires at least one new rider due to Ai Ogura's departure and must also appoint a replacement for team principal Davide Brivio.

Speaking during a media call on Friday to announce new title sponsor Superfile, Marks revealed discussions are reaching their conclusion.

Justin Marks, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Justin Marks, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“This sort of kicked into high gear basically when the conversations with Davide’s future started just a few weeks ago,” Marks said.

“There’s a lot of movement in the rider market and we’ve got talent to solve for on the team side obviously.

“I would say we’re probably 75% of the way there.

“I think we’re really close in getting our rider line-up and management solidified.

“I would suspect that there’s going to be a very clear picture of the future of this team within the next 10-14 days.

“And we’re very excited. It’s all really good things.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

The latest rumours suggest Enea Bastianini will take on one of the Trackhouse Aprilias, with former Pramac and KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti linked to the team principal role.

However, the future of Raul Fernandez - who claimed the team’s only grand prix victory so far at Phillip Island last season, then took a Sprint victory at Mugello last weekend - remains unclear.

Ogura is due to join Yamaha next season, with Brivio is taking on a senior role at HRC, although both those deals are still officially to be confirmed.

Trackhouse “really close” to 2027 MotoGP rider, management decisions
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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