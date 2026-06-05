Jorge Martin insists Acosta, Marquez are riders to beat at Balaton MotoGP

Jorge Martin believes Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez hold the advantage after day one of the Hungarian MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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After tipping Marc Marquez as the man to beat ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian MotoGP, Jorge Martin added Pedro Acosta to the list of favourites at the end of Friday practice.

The injured Marquez - who attempted to shift the pressure back onto the Aprilia riders on Thursday - was duly fastest in FP1, before KTM star Acosta took a 0.4s advantage in the afternoon.

“I think Pedro and Marc are the guys to beat, because they are always fast. I could see their pace was much stronger than us,” said Martin, who was just ninth on the opening day, but more competitive in race trim than his time attack.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“For sure, Aprilia is performing well. This is important because Balaton last season wasn't the best for all the Aprilias, so this is positive.

“We just need to understand from my side how to be a bit more competitive in the time attack.

“But in terms of pace, I was riding with 22 laps in the front tyre and 15 in the rear, and I was setting good times."

Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin’s time attack difficulties contrast with his previous qualifying prowess at Pramac Ducati.

“In the past, when I was performing well in qualifying, I really knew my bike, so I knew the limit,” he reflected.

“I think with Aprilia, I still don't understand quite well the limit of the bike, and as soon I push, then some new problems are coming out.

“There are some sectors where I look super fast and there are some others where I struggle.

“So I think it's more about putting everything together and being more consistent in all the lap.

“My ideal lap was a ‘37.4, so that would put me top five. So I think it's more about putting everything together.”

Martin's title-leading team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was sixth fastest on Friday.

Jorge Martin insists Acosta, Marquez are riders to beat at Balaton MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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