Alex Marquez fitness decision made ahead of Czech MotoGP return attempt

Alex Marquez has been declared fit to ride at the Czech MotoGP this weekend after missing the last two grands prix.

Alex Marquez was sidelined with multiple fractures, including his C7 vertebra, after his crash at the Catalan MotoGP in May when he hit the rear of Pedro Acosta’s KTM and tumbled along the side of the track for several hundred metres.

Marquez was replaced by Michele Pirro at the Italian Grand Prix, and then by Iker Lecuona at the most recent race in Hungary on 5–7 June as the factory Ducati WorldSBK rider was free between rounds of the production derivative series.

Marquez, though, is set to return to action this weekend, a month on from the Catalunya crash. He was cleared to travel to Czechia earlier this week in order to try to pass a medical check at the circuit allowing him to ride this weekend, and that assessment has now been completed with a positive outcome for Marquez and the Gresini Racing team, as confirmed by MotoGP via social media, although he will have to be reassessed after FP1 on Friday morning.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The 30-year-old endured a tough Czech Grand Prix last year, qualifying below the standards he set for himself in 2025, before finishing 17th in the Sprint and crashing out of the grand prix after spinning his rear tyre off the start on a tear-off.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The Spanish rider has only one podium to his name at Brno, that coming in 2019 when he won the Moto2 race en route to the title that year. His only finish at the Czech venue in MotoGP came in 15th in his debut year, 2020.

Marquez will ride alongside Fermin Aldeguer this weekend, his fellow Spaniard having come away from the turn one incident in Hungary unscathed.

Johann Zarco, who was also injured at the Catalan Grand Prix in May, remains sidelined through his own injuries and is replaced once again by Cal Crutchlow at LCR Honda this weekend.