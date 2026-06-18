Alex Marquez fitness decision made ahead of Czech MotoGP return attempt

MotoGP’s medical officer has made their decision on Alex Marquez’s ability to contest this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Alex Marquez has been declared fit to ride at the Czech MotoGP this weekend after missing the last two grands prix.

Alex Marquez was sidelined with multiple fractures, including his C7 vertebra, after his crash at the Catalan MotoGP in May when he hit the rear of Pedro Acosta’s KTM and tumbled along the side of the track for several hundred metres.

Marquez was replaced by Michele Pirro at the Italian Grand Prix, and then by Iker Lecuona at the most recent race in Hungary on 5–7 June as the factory Ducati WorldSBK rider was free between rounds of the production derivative series.

Marquez, though, is set to return to action this weekend, a month on from the Catalunya crash. He was cleared to travel to Czechia earlier this week in order to try to pass a medical check at the circuit allowing him to ride this weekend, and that assessment has now been completed with a positive outcome for Marquez and the Gresini Racing team, as confirmed by MotoGP via social media, although he will have to be reassessed after FP1 on Friday morning.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The 30-year-old endured a tough Czech Grand Prix last year, qualifying below the standards he set for himself in 2025, before finishing 17th in the Sprint and crashing out of the grand prix after spinning his rear tyre off the start on a tear-off.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The Spanish rider has only one podium to his name at Brno, that coming in 2019 when he won the Moto2 race en route to the title that year. His only finish at the Czech venue in MotoGP came in 15th in his debut year, 2020.

Marquez will ride alongside Fermin Aldeguer this weekend, his fellow Spaniard having come away from the turn one incident in Hungary unscathed.

Johann Zarco, who was also injured at the Catalan Grand Prix in May, remains sidelined through his own injuries and is replaced once again by Cal Crutchlow at LCR Honda this weekend.

Alex Marquez fitness decision made ahead of Czech MotoGP return attempt
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
Former MotoGP rider “surprised” by Ducati opportunity: “You can’t say no”
04/06/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK round.
MotoGP News
Michele Pirro sidelined as Alex Marquez replacement named for Hungary MotoGP
02/06/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco faces “couple of months” recovery after Catalunya MotoGP injuries
28/05/26
Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP accident.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez details first thoughts about horror Catalunya MotoGP crash
28/05/26
Alex Marquez bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Gresini confirms Alex Marquez’s replacement for Italian MotoGP
27/05/26
Michele Pirro, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Where one Ducati star is missing to be a regular MotoGP podium contender
26/05/26
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox