Honda picks departing HRC riders for 850cc MotoGP test at Brno

Honda has chosen Joan Mir and Luca Marini for its first race-rider 850cc test despite both leaving the factory team.

Joan Mir, Luca Marini, MotoGP 2026.
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
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Luca Marini and Joan Mir have confirmed they will make their debut on Honda's 850cc prototype and Pirelli tyres during Monday's Brno MotoGP test.

Their participation was uncertain given that both riders are due to leave the factory HRC team at the end of the season.

While Mir is set to join Gresini Ducati, Marini's future remains unclear.

However, unlike Yamaha, which will not use future Honda rider Fabio Quartararo, and Ducati, which has left Pecco Bagnaia out of its plans, Honda has decided that the value of Mir and Marini's experience outweighs the risk of revealing information to future rivals.

“I think it's a clever thing,” said Mir.

“[Honda] is trying to develop a new bike; they have two riders who developed this bike in the last years, and the progression was there. So I don't see a reason why not.

“They are the ones who make this decision. So [it means] it's good for them.”

Mir added: “We will also give good feedback to Pirelli. That is also important to try to make some evolution and to help them arrive prepared for next season."

Luca Marini, HRC, MotoGP 2026.
Luca Marini, HRC, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Marini said the 850cc outing will be “interesting”.

“I think that every manufacturer is already on a good step, with a good base. And also Pirelli tyres look already in a good way. Let's see after Monday what is the feedback,” he said.

However, the Italian doesn’t see the test as an audition for a 2027 MotoGP seat.

“I don’t think so. That will not change anything,” he said.

Diogo Moreira, LCR Honda.
Diogo Moreira, LCR Honda.
© Gold and Goose

LCR rookie Diogo Moreira, the only fully fit Honda rider with a contract for next season after Johann Zarco’s injury, said it’s still not clear if he will join the test.

“I don’t know [yet]. We need to talk. Of course, I want to test because it’s a new bike and I’m free, but we’ll see,” Moreira said on Thursday.

Due to limitations on the number of 850cc prototypes and tyres currently available, only two bikes per manufacturer are expected on track for the private test, which will be held without media present or official timing.

Honda picks departing HRC riders for 850cc MotoGP test at Brno
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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